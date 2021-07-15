5K walk/run for Golden Valley administrator who’s fighting liver disease set for July 24

Megan Cope, a Golden Valley High associate principal, center, is shown with staff and supporters wearing Team Cope shirts. Cope was diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

A 5K walk and run event to benefit a Golden Valley High administrator fighting a rare liver disease is scheduled for July 24.

The event, which begins 8 a.m. at the campus, is geared toward raising funds to cover the cost for medical expenses for Megan Cope, a Golden Valley High associate principal diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Ashley Faraone, a guidance counselor at Golden Valley High who is organizing the event, said participants can register online at runningsignup.com until July 24. In-person registration will be 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. that day.

Attendees can look forward to breakfast, Kona Ice and different vendors.

There is a $30 registration fee for people who have not donated to the GoFundMe page. The donation can be made while registering online or in person at Golden Valley High, 2121 East Childs Ave. in Merced.