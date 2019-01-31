Pellissier Lecture: Spreading Excellence on a Larger Scale

A photo from the “Ernest Lowe: Black Migrants to the Central Valley, 1960-1964” photo collection that is on display at UC Merced Library. An opening reception will be held in room 355 of Kolligian Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2019. The exhibit, originally at the Fresno Art Museum, will remain at UC Merced through April 5. The exhibit is sponsored by the UC Merced Library, Arts UC Merced Presents and the UC Merced Center for the Humanities. Ernest Lowe