UC Merced

UC Merced professor featured in CNBC documentary on how Ivy League stays so rich

UC Merced has announced it is working toward creating the Ernest & Julio Gallo School of Management, its first named school.
UC Merced has announced it is working toward creating the Ernest & Julio Gallo School of Management, its first named school. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star file

A UC Merced professor was featured in a short documentary segment about college endowments and how Ivy League schools stay rich.

Professor Charlie Eaton appeared in the CNBC segment called “How the Ivy League Stays so Rich: College Endowments,” which pursues a number of answers to questions including why tuition continues to rise when schools have massive endowments, according to CNBC.

Endowments at U.S. universities total more than $616 billion worth of assets, according to the documentary, and most of those are found at a few affluent schools. For example, Harvard University has $39.2 billion, which compares to Facebook’s $41.1 billion and Amazon’s $41.2 billion.

The schools on average spend just 5 percent of their endowments every year while tuition continues to rise, the documentary says.

“My concern is people seeing these institutions as islands of wealth that aren’t accessible to ordinary people,” Eaton says in the documentary.

He goes on to say that when the economy takes a downturn, schools pull back on their endowment spending. “If there’s a downturn in the economy, I wouldn’t count on Harvard University stepping up to enroll more low-income students,” he said.

The documentary covers the history of endowments and when philanthropy began to take off in America. Then it takes a look at how the money is spent and how the schools, which are treated like nonprofits, are taxed.

The roughly 22-minute documentary is available at www.cnbc.com.

  Comments  

Read Next

UC Merced

A Recipe for Change: Beth Mitchneck to Speak on Gender Equity in Higher Ed

UC Merced

The next lecture in the Chancellor’s Dialogue on Diversity and Interdisciplinarity series will be from Beth Mitchneck, vice provost for Faculty Success at UMass Lowell. The dialogue is designed to bring notable scholars to campus to present current issues within higher education. On Monday, March 11, Mitchneck will present “Institutional Change for Equality: A Recipe for Change.”

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE UC MERCED

UC Merced

Mobile STEM Lab one of many meaningful projects at Innovate to Grow

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service