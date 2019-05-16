Following UC Merced chancellor’s retirement, board names her interim replacement

UC Merced CA chancellor to step down this year, she says UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland announced Monday, May 13, 2019, her intention to step down in August from the role she’s had for the past eight years. She is expected to name an interim later this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland announced Monday, May 13, 2019, her intention to step down in August from the role she’s had for the past eight years. She is expected to name an interim later this week.

University of California officials named an interim to head up UC Merced on Thursday, days after longtime Chancellor Dorothy Leland announced her intention to retire later this year.

The UC Board of Regents voted to approve President Janet Napolitano’s appointment of systemwide Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Brostrom as interim chancellor of UC Merced, according to a news release.

Leland announced Monday her intention to step down in August from the role she’s held for the past eight years. She is the longest sitting chancellor in the system.

This story will be updated.