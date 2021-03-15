UC Merced to allow automatic admission for many local graduating high school students

University of California, Merced Chancellor Juan Sanchez Munoz, speaks during a news conference announcing the Merced Automatic Admission Program, at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Monday, March 15, 2021. According to the University of California, Merced, the program will allow Merced Union High School District students with a weighted GPA of 3.5 a no grade lower than a C, to be automatically admitted to the university. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

UC Merced and Merced Union High School District officials announced a joint program Monday morning to allow automatic admission to graduating students who meet certain grade criteria.

The Merced Automatic Admission Program will allow students graduating from a MUHSD campus to be automatically enrolled at UC Merced, if they have a minium grade point average of 3.5 and no grade lower than a “C.”

UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz said the main motivation for having the program is to encourage local high school students to apply to college locally and make students aware of the opportunities for a higher education close to home.

“This is an opportunity to work more closely with our high school district, our individual high schools, their administration and their faculty to bring this magnificent educational option to as many students as possible,” Muñoz said.

The idea for the program was created nine months ago according to MUHSD Superintendent Alan Peterson.

It is a first for the nine-campus University of California system, as no other campus has a similar agreement with a local high school district. Officials with UC Merced and MUHSD made the announcement Monday during a press conference at El Capitan High.

In order to be considered for enrollment, MUHSD students must complete the specific graduation requirements as indicated on the district’s website.

Some of those requirements include completing four years of English and history, a minimum of three years of math, a minimum of two years science, a minimum of two years in a language, and one year of a visual and performing arts or a career technical education course.

No SAT/ACT scores are required for admission to UC Merced.

The program is only offered for MUHSD students, but eventually Muñoz hopes to make this program “a reality for more students” across Merced County.

UC Merced’s current enrollment is 9,018 students, and Muñoz said the goal is to increase enrollment by 5,000 students over the next decade. The program, he said, may help with that goal.

“Certainly more students would increase our enrollment, but also increase our interaction with the community and school districts both elementary and high school and working with them in developing young people, not just for careers beyond the region, but those who decide to stay in the area as well,” he said.

MUHSD students who meet the program’s requirements will quality for financial aid and financial aid resources.

“We’re confident that the students that attend UC Merced will have a world-class education and we want to bring that opportunity to everyone in the valley and everyone in the country,” he said.