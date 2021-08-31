UC Merced reopens for in-person classes, following delay due to housing shortage

A display of blue and gold balloons across Scholar’s Lane greeted returning UC Merced students Monday, as the university kicked off in-person classes following a delay due to the shortage of local housing for students.

In-person classes had been scheduled to begin Aug. 25, but campus officials postponed the start date to give students additional time to handle housing arrangements.

Officials say 9,226 students have enrolled for the fall. That number includes 2,466 first-year students, 282 new transfer students and 146 new graduate students.

It’s the largest student body since the school’s inception in 2005.

“UC Merced continues to attract California’s best and brightest students, and we are proud that our research, our teaching and our strong sense of community are becoming more widely recognized,” said Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz said in a news release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday’s return to in-person classes was a significant moment for the campus, since much instruction had been remote since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic locally in March last year.

Officials estimate nearly 90% of the campus community is vaccinated, with health and safety protocols in place to help keep the virus from spreading.

“Our continued enrollment growth is testament to the powerful work of faculty, staff and student peers in creating an environment that is welcoming and yet challenging for our brilliant scholars,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Charles Nies in the release.