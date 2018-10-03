Merced candidate apologizes for incorrect statement about campaign donation

A candidate for Merced’s District 6 apologized Wednesday for saying his largest campaign contribution came from a local developer who has not contributed at all.
Candidate John Bliss, a Buhach Colony High teacher, told the Merced County Board of Realtors during a debate on Tuesday that developer Greg Hostetler contributed his largest donation.
Hostetler’s office said that is not true. He hasn’t contributed to Bliss at all.
“We would like to clarify the information which was given at the debate,” Hostetler’s assistant said in an email. “John Bliss stated that developer Greg Hostetler was his top contributor to date and we would like to make it clear that Greg Hostetler has not made any contributions to any candidate’s campaign in the city of Merced.”
The teacher of nearly 30 years said the statement was “100 percent by mistake,” Bliss said on Wednesday.
“When I talked to my treasurer, I misunderstood what she said,” the 55-year-old said. “I had thought we had already received a check from a group of construction people, and we hadn’t received it yet. I thought it was coming from Greg, but apparently, it wasn’t.”
“I apologize. I’m sorry,” he said.
Bliss said he had to make some changes to his campaign filings and resubmit them to the City Clerk’s Office.
Bliss missed the deadline to submit the records on Sept. 27, according to the office, and hadn’t submitted the paperwork as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The other person vying for the District 6 seat is Delray Shelton, a sergeant who has been with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office about 13 years. Shelton wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Comments