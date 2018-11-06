Villalta, council candidates get early leads in Los Banos 2018 midterm election races

Preliminary midterm election results suggest Mike Villalta will be re-elected as the mayor of Los Banos.
Villalta received almost 70 percent of the votes, compared to challenger Nilson Gomes Filho, according to updated election results posted at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Villalta has served Los Banos as its mayor since 2010. He previously was elected to the Los Banos City Council in 2006.
If elected to another two-year term as mayor, Villalta said he will be focused on preparing for the “inevitable growth” of the city through forming a new general plan for the city, according to a campaign statement to the Sun-Star.
Villalta also said he will continue to support to a number of current city initiatives, including safe walking and biking pathways to the Merced College Los Banos campus, and the planning of a new medical facility.
Villalta said he supports Measure H, a Los Banos ballot measure that raises the city’s sales tax a half-percent to help fund a wide range of city improvements, including police, fire and emergency response, youth violence prevention and road repairs.
Measure H, which has received its share of support and detractors, appears to be doing well Tuesday with 64 percent of residents voting for it, according to preliminary election results.
“Please remember that the Council is not composed of just the Mayor alone,” Villalta says in the statement. “In Los Banos, our Council functions as a unit. Cooperation helps to get things done.”
Two Los Banos City Council seats also were up for election Tuesday.
The District 3 seat being vacated by incoming Merced County Supervisor Scott Silveira is contested by two members of the Los Banos Planning Commission, Brett Jones and Chairman John Cates.
Jones has the early lead with 58 percent, according to preliminary results..
District 2 Councilmember Tom Faria, a music teacher, was leading marine reservist Refugio M. Llamas with 64 percent of the total 346 votes counted as of updated results.
Two Los Banos Unified School District board members are running for re-election.
Area 1 Board Member Dennis A. Areias, with 52 percent of the vote, was holding a slight lead over business owner Anahi Rodriguez, according to preliminary results.
Ray Martinez, who won a close recall election over former Area 7 Councilmember John Mueller in August 2016, faces a tough challenge Tuesday in realtor and former Los Banos Chamber of Commerce leader Geneva Marie Brett.
Early results show Brett holding a widening lead of 60 percent compared to less than 40 percent for Martinez.
These election results will be updated through Tuesday night.
