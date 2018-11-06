Early midterm 2018 results show Samra, Kang lead in Livingston mayor, council races

Former Livingston mayor Gurpal Samra was emerging as the favorite to win the four-way Livingston mayoral race, according to preliminary results.
Samra was holding a commanding lead of 55 percent compared to challengers Juan Aguilar Jr., Mario Luera, and Alex McCabe, as of initial preliminary election results. Mayor Jim Soria did not seek reelection.
Here is the preliminary vote breakdown.
- Samra; 262 votes, 55 percent
- McCabe: 104 votes, 22 percent
- Aguilar: 71 votes, 15 percent
- Luera: 37 votes, 8 percent
Samra said he will use his prior experience as mayor and a city councilmember to resolve water issues in the community, form a general plan for the city and work on revenue sharing with Merced County, according to a campaign statement to the Sun-Star.
In addition to fixing the city water’s high trichloropropane, or TCP, levels, Samra wants to help craft and steer the city’s general plan to include city expansion. That expansion also comes with the need for a new fire station, construction of a new sports field and a “need to connect Winton Parkway with F St.,” Samra states.
It is a crowded field vying for three Livingston City Council seats up for election Tuesday. Here are the preliminary results:
Gagandeep Kang; 235 votes, 28 percent
Raul T. Garcia; 124 votes, 15 percent
Garry Gurpreet Singh; 109 votes, 13 percent
Maria Baptista-Soto; 96 votes, 11 percent
Jason E. Roth; 76 votes, 9 percent
Elias Jesus Maldonado III; 63 votes, 7 percent
- Jay Abrams; 54 votes, 6 percent
Roberto Godinez; 47 votes, 5.5 percent
- Mucio Vera Jr.; 47 votes, 5.5 percent
Two Livingston Union Elementary School District board members are running for re-election.
Area 1 Board Member Luis Enrique Flores was trailing both of his challengers, educator Jose A. Moran and farmer Rigo Espinoza, according to preliminary results.
Espinoza has flown out to an early lead with 57 percent of the votes, while Moran and Flores trail with 24 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.
Area 4 Board Member Yolanda L. Pulido Correia is holding a commanding lead over challenger Johnny Guillen with 61.5 percent of the vote, preliminary results indicate.
