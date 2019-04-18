So far no opponent in Merced County District 4 as supervisor announces run for re-election

Lloyd Pareira Candidate for District 4 supervisor Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidate for District 4 supervisor

Merced County District 4 Supervisor Lloyd Pareira announced Tuesday his plans to run for a second term in office, according to a news release.

Pareira, who this year is board chairman, was first elected in 2016.

“When I first ran, I promised to work to fix our county roads and ensure that we keep our unique way of life in northern Merced County,” Pareira said in the release. “I am proud to say that we have used your tax dollars to directly benefit you, the taxpayer, and have begun road repair projects throughout District 4.”

Pareira said he has fought against unregulated and unimpeded development in his district, which includes Ballico, Gustine, Cressey, Delhi, Hilmar, Snelling, Stevinson, Winton and portions of Atwater.

Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

He also touted the agreement for the expansion of Foster Farms and the founding of the Mid-California International Trade District.

Though they weren’t specific, Foster Farms in February announced a multimillion-dollar capital investment project. State and local leaders worked with the company to offer a $6.5 million economic incentive package, according to the company.

The Mid-California International Trade District is the county’s name for its more than 8 million square feet available for industrial development. The county looks to be something of an inland port connecting the Port of LA to shipping hubs in other parts of the state.

“I look forward to continuing my service on the Merced County Board of Supervisors as we make Merced County the best it can be for families and business,” he said.

So far, no opponent has announced intent to run against Pareira.

The 2020 Primary Election is March 3.



