Merced council candidates debate homelessness, police, jobs and other big topics

Candidates for Merced City Council’s districts 3 and 5 masked up and squared off Tuesday night for a socially distanced, but in-person, debate held by the Merced County Association of Realtors.

With election night looming, City of Merced leadership is set to see big changes come Nov. 3.

City Council seats on the ballot are District 1 (South Parsons, East Childs Avenue), District 3 (central city and downtown) and District 5 (Fahrens Park, Loughborough, West Olive Avenue).

Incumbents Anthony Martinez (District 1) and Matthew Serratto (District 5) are both relinquishing their seats to pursue bids for mayor. Plus, Jill McLeod (District 3) is termed out, meaning each district and the mayoral seat will see new representation.

The realtors association regularly hosts debates prior to local elections. The association represents about 500 realtors and is described as a nonpartisan group that believes in private property rights, is pro-business and pro-safe neighborhoods.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Andy Krotik, government affairs director for the association, moderated the debate. It was streamed live on the association’s Facebook while a small group of spectators attended in-person.

Krotik noted before questions kicked off that while District 5 hopefuls businesswoman Sarah Boyle and business manager Jeremy Martinez both responded to the invitation and attended, District 3 candidate Bertha Perez, a business owner and labor organizer, was not heard from.

Multiple attempts by various individuals to reach Perez were made. Some were successful, but she did not respond, Krotik said.

“We’re sorry Ms. Perez didn’t want to join us, and disappointed she didn’t have the courtesy to at least communicate with us,” Krotik said. “She is running to oversee a $269 million budget.”

Perez told The Sun-Star that she intended to participate in the debate, but accidentally mixed up when it was taking place.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The absence left District 3’s other candidate, local NAACP chapter president and business owner Allen Brooks, without a contender to debate.

Merced’s District 1 and mayoral candidates will face off Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Below are the big topics discussed and the candidates’ stance:

Candidate statements

Brooks opened by calling on the city to further prioritize its youth.

“The youth are the future, and we definitely have to put more skin in the game as far as what we have for the youth,” Brooks said. Improving education and recreation is key, he said.

Brooks also noted a need to increase shopping opportunities so that residents can spend money locally.

With the downtown region as the focus, Brooks said it would be his goal to ensure that 100% of business spaces are occupied. Boosting economic development would allow more dollars to go toward youth programs, he said.

Boyle said her focus is jobs, public safety, transparency and generally bettering Merced residents’ quality of life.

Having left Merced temporarily for college and career, Boyle described herself as a “boomerang.” “I choose Merced every day,” she said.

After returning, Boyle volunteered with the Merced Chamber of Commerce and Merced Women Unite, led the formation of Helping One Woman: Merced and graduated from the Leadership Merced program. Boyle said she visits upwards of 10 local businesses each day to better promote the city as business-friendly.

Martinez said that raising his daughter in Merced has encouraged him to prioritize investing in neighborhoods, keeping families safe and building a stronger bridge between local educational and jobs.

Born and raised in Turlock, Martinez said his career led him to Merced over 12 years ago. Since then, he has served as a CEO for local nonprofit United Way of Merced County, a planning commissioner and general manager of operations for Merced Business Ventures.

Martinez also noted that while the downtown region is a major driver of economic development, a more diverse set of job opportunities would advance the city.

Do you support defunding the police?

Each candidate said they are not in favor of defunding the police, but would work to foster more positive officer-community relationships.

What is the main need in your district?

Martinez emphasized further economic development in District 5. He would work on attracting more manufacturing and distribution jobs to Merced, Martinez said.

Boyle noted the residential and commercial opportunities in her district. “One of the biggest needs I see is filling our commercial properties, our businesses,” she said.

Brooks reiterated the need for more youth programs. “You can’t do a lot of fun things in Merced,” he said.

Merced could easily be developed into a college town, which would drive real estate and business, Brooks said.

Homelessness

Candidates were asked two questions about homelessness:

1. Should a zero tolerance policy be directed toward homeless individuals living on private property, or should there be a balance?

2. Years ago, Merced City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting homeless individuals from panhandling on certain medians within the city. Should this ordinance be more strictly enforced?

Martinez, in response to the first question, said that he is a strong supporter of individual property rights. However, he said arresting homeless individuals is not the answer.

“Our public safety officers are stretched thin as it is,” Martinez said.

More support is crucial, he said, noting that his time with United Way also permitted him to work closely with the Merced City and County Continuum of Care for the homeless.

As far as panhandling, Martinez said doing so on medians is a public safety issue that endangers both the homeless and drivers.

Brooks also said he is a supporter of individual property owner rights, but expressed frustration over homeless encampments seen near Merced freeway ramps that give visitors poor first impressions of the city.

“A family that’s never been to Merced ... and gets off on our lovely highway off-ramps, what is their first thought about Merced going to be?” he said.

Brooks also said he would ensure the panhandling ordinance is enforced. He said he gets calls from citizens who are concerned about hitting panhandlers with their vehicles.

Boyle concurred that she supports private property owner rights, but said she would work with individuals or code enforcement when homeless encampments become an issue.

Boyle said she is in favor of enforcing the panhandling ordinance also, and recommended increased signage to deter residents from giving money to the homeless.

Do you support rent control and Proposition 21?

Each candidate said they oppose rent control and on any housing constructed over 15 years ago.

Do you support Proposition 15?

Each candidate said they oppose Proposition 15. If passed, Proposition 15 would allow commercial property owned by businesses over a certain size to be taxed based on current assessed value.

Do you support Proposition 19?

All candidates said they were still undecided about Proposition 19. The proposition is aimed at helping seniors and people with disabilities move away from fire-prone communities while raising money for disaster prevention, but would restrict the tax exemption for properties passed down parents or grandparents to descendants.