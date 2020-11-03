Merced County Election 2020 live results: Supervisors seat, Los Banos mayor too close to call

Merced County Supervisor Lee Lor, left, and Josh Pedrozo, right are shown

The battle for Merced County’s District 2 Board of Supervisors seat pits a familiar name in local politics against an incumbent hoping to continue representing Merced area residents, north of Highway 99.

Former Merced City Councilmember Josh Pedrozo leads current Supervisor Lee Lor with 7,969 votes, which accounts for 51.55% , according to the early results released at 8 p.m. by the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office.

“I’m happy with the early results that have come out,” Pedrozo said. “I understand there are still a lot of ballots to count, but I’m happy with the position that I am in. In now way am I conceding anything because there are a lot of ballots left to count, but I think (the campaign) is headed in the right direction.”

Lor has received 7,489 votes (48.45%).

Pedrozo is a social studies teacher at Merced High, a former Merced City Council member and the son of a previous Merced County supervisor, John Pedrozo. He ran for Mayor of Merced in 2016, but lost to Mike Murphy.

Lor, 38, is the first Hmong American woman to hold an elected position in the Central Valley and the second in California as a whole.

Los Banos Mayor

The Los Banos Mayor race is a tight one between Paul Llanez and Tom Faria with just 13 votes separating the two candidates as of 9:52 p.m.

Faria holds a narrow lead after early results with 4,474 (49.88%) votes to Llanez’s 4,461 (49.74%) votes.

Faria, 59, has lived in Los Banos since 1985. Faria has taught music in Los Banos for 35 years.

Faria has been a member of the Los Banos City Council for 14 years. Faria has been re-elected to the council three times, and has previously served as mayor pro tem. He says Los Banos has been the foundation for his family for the more than a century. His grandmother was born in Los Banos in 1901 and his father was born there in 1921.

Llanez, 41, grew up in the Central Valley and moved to Los Banos in 2003. He worked as a full-time police officer from 2003 until retired in 2015.

He stayed on the police department as an unpaid reserve officer and was also elected as president of the Police Officers Association. He has been re-elected by the POA members four terms in a row.

Llanez owns a small business called, Knowledge Saves Lives Inc., which is an emergency preparedness consulting, and training firm.

Other local races

LIVINGSTON

Juan Aguilar Jr. is out to an early lead for Livingston Mayor over incumbent Gurpal S. Samra with 1,769 votes (62.31%) of the votes to Samra’s 1,065 (37.51%) votes.

In the race for two seats on the Livingston City Council, Jose A. Moran and Adanan Bath have the early lead. Moran has received 1,541 (35.03%) votes and Bath has 1,001 (22.76%) votes.

Maria Baptista-Soto (932 votes), Arturo Sicairos (644) and Melissa Nova (263) all trail Moran and Bath.

DOS PALOS

April Smith-Hogue ran unopposed for Dos Palos Mayor and received 802 (94.02%) votes.

Armando Bravo and and Marcus Porter have the early lead for the two Dos Palos City Council seats. Bravo has received 560 (35.20%) and Porter has tallied 465 (29.23%).

Jessica Michele Soares has received 367 votes and trails Porter by 98 votes. Michael McGlynn has 194 votes.

ATWATER

In the race for Atwater’s City Council District 1 seat John G. Gale is out to an early lead over Michael Noguera. Gale has received 1,103 (56.36%) votes to Noguera’s 833 (42.57%) votes.

STATE ASSEMBLY

District 21 State Assembly member Adam Gray, D-Merced, had a strong early lead over challenger Joel Gutierrez Campos. Gray has 37,262 votes, which accounts for 62.51% of the early results.

Gutierrez Campos has 22,343 (37.49%) votes.