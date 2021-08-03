Recall election is Sept 14. Here’s what Merced County voters need to know

A sign directing people to vote at the location is seen outside the Merced County Building on M Street in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

With the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election just around the corner, the Merced County Registrar of Voters is providing details to residents about how they can cast their ballots.

Registrar of Voters Darlene Ingersoll says all active registered voters in Merced County residents can expect to receive their ballots in the mail early as this week.

“Our priority first and foremost is to ensure casting your vote is safe, secure, and as easy as possible. I’m confident to continue to secure successful elections in Merced County with integrity and accuracy,” Ingersoll said.

Voters will be asked two questions: Do they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom — yes or no?

If registered voters answer “yes,” then the question, “who should replace him? will be asked.

If more than 50% of registered voters in California vote “yes,” Newsom will be recalled from office. If more than 50% of voters vote “no” then Newsom will not be recalled.

Recall supporters will get a chance to write who they would like as a replacement for Newsom. Ballots will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters/Elections Office no later than Sept. 21.

After all ballots are received, the Registrar of Voters and Elections Office will count the votes on Election Day, followed by a canvassing period which could take up to 30 days.

This will be the state’s first gubernatorial recall election since 2003. Gray Davis, governor from 1999 to 2003, was recalled and replaced with Arnold Schwarzenegger, governor from 2003 to 2011.

Where can I drop off my ballot?





Vote by mail ballots can be returned to drop-off locations by using official elections drop-off boxes located throughout Merced County.

There will also be boxes at every local city hall, outside the Merced County Administrative Building at 2222 M St. in Merced, inside the Registrar of Voters office inside the county’s administrative building, or at any voting assistance center in the county.

In addition, the Registrar of Voters is looking for people to volunteer as poll workers.

Ingersoll also said those with a criminal history who are registered to vote are eligible to vote in elections, including the recall election. More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Here is where residents can drop off their vote by mail ballots prior to and on Election Day, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 14, during regular business hours:

Atwater: 750 Bellevue Road

Delhi: Liberty Market, 16385 Schendel Ave.

Dos Palos: 2174 Blossom St.

Gustine: 352 Fifth St.

Livingston: 1416 C St.

Merced: 678 West 18th St. or Rancho San Miguel, 930 Yosemite Parkway

Los Banos: 520 J Street

Voting Assistance Center Locations

The county is offering 13 voting assistance centers for the recall election. They will provide opportunities for ballot drop offs, ballot replacements, accessible voting and language services.

Merced County residents can go to any voting assistance centers in their cities, which will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11-13, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Sept. 14.

Atwater: Atwater Community Center, 760 E. Bellevue Road

Dos Palos: D.E.S Hall, 1357 Elgin Ave.

Gustine: Al Goman Community Center, 745 Linden Ave.

Livingston: Livingston Veterans Memorial Building, 1605 7th St.

Los Banos: Los Banos Community Center, 645 7th St. or 1815 Scripps Drive

Merced: 1). Department of Child Support Services, 2). 3368 N. Highway 59, Suite 1, 3). Merced Community College (Theater Lobby), 4). 3600 M St. UC Cooperative Extension, 2145 Wardrobe Ave.

Other Merced County locations:

Delhi Veterans Memorial Building, 9799 Stephens St.

Hilmar Grange Hall, 8188 Lander Ave.

Planada Community Center, 9167 Stanford Ave.

Winton Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7093 Walnut Ave.



