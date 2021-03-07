Merced area expected to see cooler temperatures and rain this week, weather officials say

Almond blossoms are seen on an almond tree in an orchard off of North Orchard Drive in Merced County, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced area is expected to see cooler temperatures and rain this week before warming up ahead of next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Merced can expect to see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s which are around average throughout Sunday, according to meteorologist Andrew Boloenbacher at the National Weather Service in Hanford. Sunday night will see mostly clear conditions with a low around 40 degrees.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected Monday with a high around 61 degrees. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 39 degrees Monday night.

According to Boloenbacher, the Merced area can expect to see below average temperatures Tuesday through Thursday as rain showers move through the area.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be around 60 degrees with a 40% chance of rain after 10a.m., according to the weather service. A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday evening with a 60% chance of precipitation and a low of about 43 degrees.

“Over Tuesday night would be probably your bulk of the rain in terms of coverage,” Boloenbacher said.

A chance of thunderstorms is expected late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon with a high of about 57 degrees. According to Boloenbacher, these thunderstorms may produce heavy rains in some areas, but no flooding is expected.

The area is expected to see about four-tenths an inch of rain from Tuesday through Thursday morning, according to Boloenbacher.

Wednesday night could see temperatures dip to about 39 degrees with a 20% chance of showers before 10 p.m., according to the weather service.

Boloenbacher said that as the system exits the area, conditions area expected to dry and temperatures are expected to increase toward the weekend.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be about 59 degrees with mostly sunny conditions before dropping to around 37 degrees in the evening, according to the weather service.

Mostly clear conditions are expected Friday, with a high in the mid 60s before cooling down to to about 38 degrees at night.