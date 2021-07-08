Merced County to see ‘extreme’ heat wave through Monday. Will it hit record temperatures?

Fernando Arias, 22, of Merced, left, looks on as son Celeb, 2, right, throws rocks while cooling off at Lake Yosemite in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Arias, he and other family members went to the lake to cool off and barbecue. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Anyone who has lived in Merced County for any length of time knows the summers can get hot — really hot.

Still, forecasters with the National Weather Service have one word to describe the approaching heat wave: extreme.

Meteorologists say back-to-back abysmal winters, extremely dry soil from the drought and a high pressure ridge have created the prefect recipe for this extreme heat wave in the San Joaquin Valley.

An excessive heat warning has been issued from noon Friday to Monday night for nearly the entire state. Only the coastal region will be spared and sweltering conditions will go up to 6,000 feet in the mountains.

Even the nights are expected to be sweltering hot, with overnight lows 15 degrees above average. “Just try to stay cool and stay hydrated,” said Andy Bollenbacher, metorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

How hot will it get?

Thursday’s temperatures were expected to be the “coolest” of the heat wave, with highs of 103 to 105 for the Merced area.

On Friday, the mercury level is expected to rise dramatically, with an expected high of 109. Moving into Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected to reach a scorching 111 to 114 in the Merced area.

Bollenbacher said some of the higher-elevation areas of Merced County could reach highs of 113 during the weekend, depending on the region.

Morning low temperatures over the weekend will be mid to upper 70s for morning lows, up to 80 by Sunday.

By Monday, temperatures in Merced will start to trend downward, though still unpleasant, with a high of 109. On Tuesday, highs will be around 103, moving back into the high 90s by Wednesday.

Even with the extreme heat, however, it’s not a record for Merced County.

The hottest recorded temperature for Merced is 114, recorded on three occasions, the weather service said: July 24, 1902; Aug. 8, 1905; and July 17, 1925.

Cooling center information

During the heat wave, people are cautioned not to undertake strenuous activity outside between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., check on elderly neighbors or those who live alone and bring pets inside, providing them plenty of fresh water. People also should make sure to wear sunscreen and drink extra water.

Various cooling zones will be open to help residents cope with the heat, according to a news release from Merced County.

The following locations will be available during specified days/times to be used as cooling zones if needed:

The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the Atwater City Hall lobby on 750 Bellevue Road.

The City of Dos Palos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the City County Building on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.

The City of Gustine’s Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the Police Department at 682 3rd Ave. or the Library at 205 Sixth St.

The City of Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the Police Department on 1446 C St.

The City of Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene on 1238 Santa Barbara Drive.

The City of Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Merced Civic Center on 678 W. 18th St.

Merced County libraries will also be available as Cooling Zones during normal hours.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all cooling zones, including social distancing and additional sanitization.