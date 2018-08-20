Send us your nominations for Sun-Star Excellence in Business awards

Merced County is full of creative, entrepreneurial and responsible businesses – some that have deep roots and a history of contribution and some that are eager startups. There are so many great stories out there.
We hope you’ll help us tell some of those stories.
The Merced Sun-Star is now accepting nominations for its fourth annual Excellence in Business awards. This program recognizes our community’s most remarkable businesses and their owners by telling their stories and celebrating their contributions.
The Excellence in Business program will grant eight awards to area businesses and organizations, and one person in the community will receive the Hall of Fame award. Winners will be announced in the Sept. 22 edition of the Sun-Star.
A special section highlighting each award recipients will be published Oct. 24, followed by an awards luncheon to honor and celebrate the honorees that day.
Excellence in Business will shine a well-earned spotlight on many successful businesses that call Merced County home.
But we need your help. Tell us about your experience with a local business that provides great customer service or an amazing product or unique ideas that you encounter everyday in your daily life. You can now let others know of these remarkable achievements. So, please nominate your candidates for being “Excellent in Business” at www.mercedsunstar.com/events.
Awards will be presented in the following categories: agribusiness, charitable/nonprofit, finance/banking/insurance, health care, manufacturing, professional services, real estate/development, and small business, defined as having fewer than 30 employees.
Nominees will be judged on the following criteria: high ethical standards in business and professional dealings, success/growth, employee/customer service, service to the community, and concern for the environment.
Nominations are being accepted for businesses, organizations and individuals in Merced County. Nominees will be judged by a panel of professionals.
To nominate a business or person for the Hall of Fame award, go to www.mercedsunstar.com/events.
For a physical copy of the nomination form, or any questions about this event, please contact Mike Rocci at 209-385-2425 or mrocci@mercedsun-star.com.
The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 8. Please support your favorites!
Riddick is president and publisher of the Merced Sun-Star, The (San Luis Obispo) Tribune and The Fresno Bee. Kieta is editor of the Merced Sun-Star and The Fresno Bee.
