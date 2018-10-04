Who makes the best tacos in Merced County?

It’s Thursday, but more importantly, it’s National Taco Day.
Tacos are the source of so much pleasure for so many, but they can be a source of contention. For example: Who makes the best?
This is where everybody says, “my grandma,” but we can’t all go to your grandma’s house. So what public place makes the best tacos?
A column written two years ago by a former Merced Sun-Star writer exploded with comments and advice from readers. The consensus ultimately was Merced County’s best tacos are made by Ramon’s Tacos in Planada, a truck parked just off of Highway 140.
Is that still true? Have things changed? We’re wondering what you think.
The question from a couple of years ago also drew cheers for Tacos Hidalgo near Merced Liquor, Los Reyes Taco Shop in Merced, Los Serranos Tacos in Winton, Raul’s Mexican Catering in Atwater and Marco’s Tacos in Le Grand, to name a few.
It would also be helpful to tell us what to order: al pastor, carne asada - maybe your vegan favorite - or whatever.
Los Banos police got into the taco contest business earlier this year when they turned National Night Out into a “taco truck throwdown.” Tacos el Grullense took home the trophy for favorite truck of the night, so maybe they should be in this conversation?
Anyway, who makes the best?
