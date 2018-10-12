Winners of Sun-Star’s ‘Excellence in Business’ competition announced

Six Merced County businesses and organizations, and one individual, are winners in the Merced Sun-Star’s 4th annual Excellence in Business competition.
Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including agribusiness, charitable/non-profit, financial/banking/insurance, healthcare, real estate/development, small business and an individual in Hall of Fame.
A distinguished panel of judges chose the winners among dozens of nominations.
“The Merced Sun-Star is honored to shine a light on these exceptional organizations,” Ken Riddick, president and publisher of the Sun-Star, said. “It’s truly impressive to see the work that they are doing to make greater Merced and Merced County a better place.”
The categories and winners are:
- Agribusiness: East Merced Resource Conservation District
- Charitable/Nonprofit: CASA of Merced County
- Financial/Banking/Insurance: Travis Credit Union
- Health Care: Pearl Family Dentistry
- Real Estate/Development: Coldwell Banker Gonella Realty
- Small Business: Racob’s Automotive
- Hall of Fame: Tony Pedro of Tony’s Auto Repair
Winners will be honored at a luncheon Oct. 24 at Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. in Hilmar. A special section profiling the businesses will appear in the Sun-Star that same day. Tickets to the luncheon are $20 and are available online at http://bit.ly/mercedEIB2018.
For more information, contact Mike Rocci at 209-385-2424 or mrocci@mercedsunstar.com.
This year’s judges were Matthew Serratto, Merced County District Attorney’s Office; Mike Jensen, Merced County Irrigation District; Tanisha McClain, Quichey Creations; and Sara Sandrik Goins, Merced City School District.
Comments