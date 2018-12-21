I’m leaving the council, and city, in very good hands

It’s been hard thinking about what to say as my time on the Merced City Council comes to an end. First and foremost, I need to thank my wife and children for their patience and allowing me to serve.
My children have never known their father as not being on the council. When I told Owen last night that I was going to be home more, his response was an emphatic “no.” I asked Owen what I should say, and he said, “Thank you, goodbye.”
I thank my parents for instilling a love of community service.
I thank city staff for their hard work and preparation. What people don’t always get to see is what happens behind the scenes. It makes me proud to know we have people within this organization who represent the city so well. It doesn’t matter if you are the highest paid employee or the lowest, you come to work every day and do great work for our community.
It can’t be easy working with seven different people who want to go seven different directions, but our department heads make it look easy. I especially thank John Bramble, our former city manager for having patience with a new council member who thought he knew everything but actually didn’t know anything.
I won’t list names because I know I’ll forget someone, but everyone please know I value your effort, patience, honesty and work ethic and most importantly what you do for Merced.
Pat Bauer isn’t simply my campaign manager, but has become somewhat of a second father. Your help is invaluable. Same goes for Lee Pevsner, Patti and Tony Dossetti and everyone who helped on the campaigns. In running for and being on the council I was able to meet great people and you guys are some of the best.
To my colleagues past and present, thank you for all that you do and have done for our community. Though we may not always agree, I know you have the best intentions and conviction to do what’s best and right for the city. I’ve learned from all of you, and you’ve made me a better person.
When I was first elected we faced mounting budget issues, staff reductions and cuts in pay for those remaining. Across the community there were job losses and the foreclosure mess.
As a councilmember, my focus has been on preventing job losses and stimulating economic growth in an environment of transparency and collaboration.
Managing the city’s financial resources was a responsibility I took very seriously. Unlike several California cities, Merced has a balanced budget and is not in danger of bankruptcy. We are a model for other cities to follow.
Business fees have been cut by 50 percent, stimulating development and making Merced competitive. A General Plan has been adopted. A Climate Action Plan was adopted after revisions to make it more friendly to business. There is an intensified focus on expansion of the downtown entertainment district. Most importantly, we got a revenue sharing agreement with the county allowing annexations to occur. We got funding for the Campus Parkway and support for other transportation plans such as high-speed rail and the ACE train.
Throughout California there is interest in doing business in Merced. Our unemployment rate is at its lowest in years.
Work remains. We need to change the dialogue, acknowledging our positives. Everyone in Merced can be its ambassador. I love this city both for who we are and who we can be. I’ve said all along that this city has potential, and since I’ve been on the council we’ve seen much of that potential become reality.
Finally, thank you to the voters who elected me. Getting elected by the citizens of the town you grew up in is a humbling experience. I appreciate your trust. Know that I worked hard to be the best council member for you and for all of Merced.
To the new council, good luck. This is a rewarding job and I’m glad the city is in good hands. I’m not going anywhere and always will be available to you.
