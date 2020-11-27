Thurston: Still much to be thankful for in Los Banos

Pumpkin painted with the words give thanks resting on fireplace mantel with colorful Fall leaves. Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year was not your typical Thanksgiving.

There may have been stuffed turkeys and pumpkin pies in ovens — but many tables had empty chairs.

More than 250,000 chairs were empty because the pandemic has taken the lives those who would have occupied them.

But many other chairs were empty, as public health officials called upon Americans not to travel or attend large family gatherings.

How rightly we might complain about what 2020 and its pandemic has done to disrupt our lives.

Still, as the Grinch who tried to steal Christmas found out, maybe Thanksgiving means just a little bit more.

Maybe this year we have been asked to dig a little deeper to appreciate and give blessings.

Maybe many of you found a quieter, but still deep value, in a day that reminds us to think not of what our lives lack — but what we are fortunate enough to have.

What was on the mind of some of my wise friends, I wondered? What were their thoughts this year?

First I asked Eileen Sorensen, who has more than 100 years of wisdom to speak from.

“I am so grateful that when the time came that I could no longer live in my home, our wonderful little town has such an amazing facility as New Bethany. And this year I was able to move into New Bethany,” she said.

“I am thankful that I am here, safe and sound and so well cared for! I am treated so well here. That’s been a blessing.”

Eileen continues to be a blessing in my life that I am thankful for. While I have not been able to see her in person since COVID-19, locked the nursing home, I have been able to phone her, and send her notes.

I am more aware this year and I am thankful for the phones that allow us to connect when we are apart, as well as the miracle that can be made to happen with the use of a single postage stamp.

My pal, Linda Kujawa, like so many of us over 65, has been house bound since March. Linda says, “ I am very grateful, since I do not get out, that I can have my food delivered right to my door. That is a blessing. I can drive up to my pharmacy or give them a call and they bring my prescriptions right out to me. Now that is a blessing.”

Linda reminds me of how much can be done when you have the will to do it.

Grover Thurston is thankful for the basics. “I am grateful that I have a job, when so many people do not. I am grateful that I have food to eat, when many others do not. I am grateful I live in a home that gives me shelter, when many have no home, and I am thankful for my wife, Diana, and fur kids that surround me with love, when so many are alone.”

Grover’s humble gratitude says so much, and increases my clarity of being thankful for what we have and praying for those less fortunate.

Sandy Lemas is a woman who lives her life with passion. Her response was inspirational. “During this challenging time, I am thankful that the Good Lord has given us his Holy Word to keep us safe and secure in his wisdom. I have relied on that. I am grateful that I have the power and strength to provide ‘essential services’‘ for the Salvation Army, to help others less fortunate, with food, clothing, and homeless services.”

Marion Lissoto, a forever young 90 year old, shared this: ”I am very mindful , and grateful. at my tender age, of being able to learn and adapt to new technology that I am able to use and enjoy. This technology has allowed me to help keep in contact with friends and family across the country. I have learned to Zoom and I enjoy Facetime. I have also been able to still have Bible study and to attend church, all through our new virtual world.” Marion also reminded me of the most basic thing to be thankful for, our faith.

Debbie Higgins thoughts are probably close to what are shared all over the world. She says: “I am most thankful for my loving family, even though we cannot see each other in person. We are safe and healthy, and strong enough to stick together through the roughest storm. I am truly blessed.”

While I dearly miss the huge family gatherings of the past, in the quiet this year I was able to think of my blessings, which are many.

Each year I say I am thankful for my family and friends, and I am. But before this year I don’t think I would have listed my eyes and ears, those senses that have allowed me to stream Netflix, call those I love, listen to music and read. These were things that I took for granted, they were always just there. Now they are part of my life raft and I am grateful.

The phone has kept me connected with my doctor, and I am thankful for his patience. And I have increased my appreciation for my fur kids, my dogs and cats, who daily delight me and keep me thankful just to be here to see what will happen next.

Good news! Although we were very limited this year in ways to raise funds for our Alzheimer group virtual team, they still raised enough funds to be the top team in Merced County!

I am very grateful to everyone for their support and I am thankful for every member of our Alzheimer Support Group. I look forward to the day we can meet in person again.