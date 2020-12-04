Merced County supervisors must spend COVID aid to help residents with rent relief

A house on M Street south of Yosemite Avenue in Merced for rent. Almost half of Merced County’s renters are “cost-burdened,” spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent, according to a report from Apartment List. Nearly a quarter spent half of their income on rent. Sun-Star file

Many working families throughout Merced County are in desperate need of rent, mortgage and utility relief. These families look to Merced County leaders to respond with swift, bold action. Federal funds are available to help address these needs.

The federal government granted Merced County $28 million in CARES ACT funding to mitigate and lessen the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. However, only $14 million of that money has found its way into the hands and pockets of those it was intended to help. The rest remains in county coffers. There is still time to get this assistance delivered to our community, but action must be taken now by the Merced County Board of Supervisors. If the CARES money is not spent by Dec. 31, it must be returned to the federal treasury and the opportunity to help our most needy residents will be lost.

Merced County and the entire central San Joaquin Valley have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It rages on and is predicted to get worse as we enter the cold winter months. It is urgent that we use all available resources, both federal and state, to help alleviate the stress that working families confront.

The Legislature and the governor adopted an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating the coronavirus and we prioritized essential funding for the most critical needs of our communities. This is why I was adamant in my fight to pass the Landlord and Tenant Relief Act, ensuring that our residents stay housed and protected from evictions during this time.

Studies have revealed that our community’s essential workers have been disproportionately affected by the virus. These are members of our community that we rely on to pick our food, stock our store shelves and fulfill other duties that we all depend on for survival. Others have lost their ability to earn a living entirely, like child-care workers and employees whose hours have been reduced or eliminated due to the virus. Immuno-compromised individuals, the elderly and the disabled are also experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the last nine months, residents have done everything we have asked of them and made many sacrifices to stop the spread of the virus and keep our communities safe. Merced County has the opportunity to step up and honor the sacrifices made by its residents and use all available resources to limit the lasting damage of the pandemic.

I was present virtually during the Merced County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 17. Advocates from the Leadership Counsel For Justice and Accountability, joined by 99Rootz and other residents, outlined a strong case to use a portion of the $14 million in remaining CARES Funding to establish an emergency mortgage, rent, and utility assistance program to ensure that residents who are disproportionately impacted and who have not received prior aid are prioritized.

As I told the Board of Supervisors, I support this proposal. I applaud the activism of many Merced-area groups and nonprofits that are calling on us to do the most good possible with all of our available resources. I hope the Merced County Board of Supervisors will answer their call.