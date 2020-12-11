Help is available for Merced County residents suffering from wintertime, holiday blues

Seasonal affective disorder occurs in the winter months, when there is less sunlight and the days are colder. The holidays also pose significant mental-health challenges. Contributed

The social isolation and lifestyle changes associated with COVID-19 have affected the mental health of many in our communities. We are the managed care health provider that serves over 350,000 Medi-Cal members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Behavioral health providers in our service area have seen an over 700% increase in the use of telehealth services since the pandemic began, comparing pre-COVID numbers in December 2019 to our most recent numbers in September 2020.

Several factors that are making an already difficult situation worse: losing daylight savings and the holidays.

Turning the clock back an hour at the end of daylight savings may not seem like a big deal, but that time change, coupled with shorter winter days and cooler temperatures, can noticeably lower our spirits. Some may have mild “winter blues” while others may suffer from a form of major depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

The holidays can be stressful in the best of times. But because of the ongoing pandemic, many are struggling to create new ways to celebrate in isolation or without the typical get-togethers. For some, the holidays can also bring about a sense of grief, due to the loss of a loved one or from the inability to take part in traditional celebrations. It can be a difficult holiday experience for anyone this year.

What can people do if they are suffering from feelings of sadness, depression or chronic low-energy? Talk to a health-care provider who can offer resources to help. This can be your primary care doctor, a therapist or a provider of behavioral health services.

While there are many behavioral health providers who can help, there are populations in Merced County who are less likely to access these services: seniors, adolescents and people of color. There are providers who are experienced in assisting people who identify as specific populations. You have a right to feel comfortable with your provider, so ask for your preference when calling a behavioral health service or check your health plan’s provider directory.

The important point to know for anyone struggling is that you’re not alone. It’s normal if you feel more anxious, depressed or are having trouble coping with the prolonged changes in our lives due to the events of 2020. There are resources to help. The first step is to reach out for support.

If you are a Medi-Cal member in Merced County, the Alliance and Beacon (our mental health services provider) can assist you. Visit our website for contact information and ways to get help at https://www.ccah-alliance.org/behavioral-health.html.

If you aren’t a Medi-Cal member, you can get support by contacting your health insurance provider, your company’s Employee Assistance Program or Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (888-334-0163) to learn about local behavioral health resources. Or, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline at 800-950-NAMI.

It’s important to take care of yourself and your family, now more than ever. And that includes your mental health!