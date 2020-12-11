Merced Assemblyman drafts law to help small businesses deal with new COVID rules

Assembly member Adam Gray, D-Merced, right, speaks with Medallion Wellness CEO Michael O’Leary, left, as O’Leary and Medallion Wellness drop off a donation of gloves and sanitizing wipes at the Merced County Department of Public Health last April. Sun-Star file

Assembly member Adam C. Gray (D-Merced) has introduced Assembly Bill 62, which would provide a tax credit for essential and small businesses seeking to comply with costly new COVID-19 regulations.

Here is his statement after introducing the measure:

While the fifth-largest economy in the world has failed to address longstanding shortages of swabs, reagents, and lab capacity associated with COVID-19 testing, Cal/OSHA wants to fine your local donut shop for running out of hand sanitizer or being unable to obtain and afford an infinite number of tests.

Instead of putting our money where our mouth is, state regulators continue to push the costs associated with COVID-19 onto employers, many of whom are already struggling to keep their doors open. Voters soundly rejected this kind of government overreach when they defeated Prop. 15. But recently adopted Cal/OSHA regulations double-down on such schemes by imposing burdensome testing, PPE, and other regulatory requirements on employers of every size.

The state cannot hold small businesses to a higher standard than it is willing to hold itself. COVID-19 cases are spiraling throughout the state, yet state government has had nothing but excuses for why unemployment checks are late, testing supplies are running out in rural communities, contracts to boost lab capacity and essential supplies of PPE keep falling through. Now, hospitalizations are breaking records despite a prolonged economic shutdown.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the state pays no penalty for its incompetence or indifference, Cal/OSHA has adopted dozens of new regulations that owners of small businesses will be forced to meet no matter the cost.

AB 62 flips this script. It will provide a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for any costs associated with complying with these new regulations. Instead of the state dictating rules from Sacramento, it will allow the state to partner with small businesses as we defeat this global pandemic.

I can already hear those who created and supported these regulations saying the state cannot afford to spend the billions of dollars it will likely cost to implement this bill. Well, now you know how small business owners feel. After nine months of enormous sacrifice and struggle, do you really think the small-business owners of California can afford it any better?