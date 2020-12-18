Farmers markets, community pools, downtown parking make Merced Christmas wish list

The Merced Theatre Tower is lit up on a cool and clear evening . Improving downtown parking is on Marc Medefind’s Christmas list this year. Sun-Star file

This strange, strange year of COVID and election anxiety makes this seventh annual wish list perhaps less important than in previous years. Still, there are things in our community that could be positive and helpful right now. I guess it comes down to a question of macro vs. micro, of thinking globally but acting locally. With that, let me try to convince all you Santas (or even Grinches) out there that we need the following items on our 2020 wish list for Merced. Here goes:

The homeless — Many Mercedians say the homeless problem is their No. 1 community concern. It’s time we had one designated camp area for homeless people, not the 24 that are spread throughout the area now. This would lay the groundwork for efficiently providing basic services and even enabling many to move into housing.

Expand neighborhood designations — A few years back, the Downtown Neighborhood Association successfully lobbied for designation of Ragsdale as a historic neighborhood (bounded by Bear Creek, 6th Avenue, G Street, and Santa Fe). Other areas of Merced, like “Spaghetti Acres,” should seek such designations. It adds a cozy “Je ne sai quoi” ambiance to the community, much like Greenwich Village does in New York.

Community pools — Merced is unique among California cities, blessed as it is with community and neighborhood pools. In order to prevent them from closing (as happened to the 17th Street, Harris Acres, and Steven Leonard Park pools), it might be appropriate to create a nonprofit neighborhood pool association to support, maintain and improve these community gems.

Year-Round Farmers’ Market — We have a wonderful Farmers’ Market in Merced. The only problem is that it’s seasonal. If accessing fresh fruits and vegies year-round can be done in urban areas, it should easily be accomplished in the heart of ag country. It would be nice, too, if an enclosed area could be procured.

Sports at UCM — Merced high schools, and its community college, have always had great baseball and water polo teams. As all of our schools grow by leaps and bounds, wouldn’t it be great to expand this tradition at UC Merced. I’d be especially keen on UCM baseball and softball!

Downtown parking —If you’ve tried to find a parking spot in Merced on a weekend night when things are happening, you know it can be frustrating. While we do have a couple of nice parking garages, they obviously haven’t solved the problem. As the downtown evolves into a fabulous destination point, we will need more “post pandemic” parking.

Outdoor dining/mall — Speaking of downtown, I’d love to see N Street, between 18th and Main, developed into an outdoor pedestrian mall. I’d also like to give a shout-out to our restaurateurs who have hung in there and provided comfortable dining arrangements on city sidewalks and streets during the pandemic. Thanks to City Hall, too!

Drive-In theater — The social-distancing requirement of the pandemic brought back an old school delight — drive-in theaters. Merced used to have the Starlite Drive-In, but it fell victim to both our growing “mall culture” and economic costs. Still, wouldn’t it be great if the drive-in theater made a comeback right here in Merced?

Past wishes — Since 2015, I’ve requested a number of gifts I’m still waiting on. These included a Trader Joe’s, an upscale department store (it’s been nearly 12 years since Gottschalks closed!), a Mediterranean restaurant, and expanding Merced’s “Gateway community” status. After all these years, I’d love to see headway made on these requests. Still, many others have been positively answered! Thank you, Santa!

Peace, goodwill and unity — With the election ostensibly behind us and a vaccine waiting right around the corner, it’s time to work together for peace and goodwill in our corner of the world! As mentioned earlier, “think globally, act locally.” Happy holidays all!