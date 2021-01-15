Ingram-Thurston: Deep divisions have harmed our democracy

Diana Ingram-Thurston

There are days destined to live forever in our collective American memory.

Days when events have occurred that shocked our shared values to the core, leaving us to cry in shared grief.

There was the day Pearl Harbor was bombed, making President Roosevelt call it a day that will be remembered in infamy. The assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and Bobby Kennedy stunned us and made us wonder how anyone could shoot these fine men?

And the image of those planes flying into the Twin World Trade Centers horrified us to an awakening of the world of terrorism.

The attack on the Boston Marathon runners left us doubly shocked because the violence was committed by American terrorists.

Mass shootings within our own land numbs our minds and leaves us in shock that our own people could perform such atrocities. It seems like nowhere is safe or sacred anymore. People have been purposefully harmed in their places of worship, at bars, in clubs and shopping at Walmart.

Violence has come to America, but not from outside its borders.

Hate has become a thriving business and our creations of faster and broader communications have provided the perfect breeding ground.

The tone of America has changed. Things previously considered wrong to say out loud are now seemingly just fine. I guess we are no longer subdued by such things as common decency and respect.

The tragic events of Jan. 6, 2021, like previously said by President Roosevelt, will be a day that will be remembered in infamy.

To put it in perspective, on Aug. 24, 1814, Washington D.C. was attacked by the British forces. The invaders left a trail of flames that destroyed most of our capital’s important public buildings, including our beloved home of democracy — the Capitol Building.

Fortunately, Congress was adjourned at the time. The nation was devastated by the loss of their beloved building and enraged that a foreign army had dared such an evil act. It took five years to rebuild.

Twelve presidents have lain in state in the Capitol’s rotunda. People such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks and Senator John McCain have been given this final honor. Recently, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg and Congressman John Lewis have also laid in state there.

The Capitol is a hallowed place which I have been fortunate enough to visit myself. The first time I was only 11, not old enough to fully appreciate the history or the significance of this beautiful building.

Still, I sensed its power as I looked in awe at the sheer majesty of it. Fast forward to 2013 when I next walked our Capitol’s hallowed halls, this time representing Merced County, discussing water rights and other major concerns.

As I walked through the doors with reverence and respect, I thought of the many people who had walked before me, feeling the same. When I was taken on a congressional tour, tears came to my eyes as I entered the Senate floor. How many times had I seen this podium and these rooms on television? It was overwhelming to be there.

I’ve been a political fanatic my whole life and a devoted follower of our American story. So I, like many of you, were watching the presentation of electors’ votes on Jan. 6.

This is the last, formal part of our country’s long held democratic process. It is normally just a formulaic ceremony.

But then, suddenly, it felt like a seismic event occurred. Everyone felt a wave of fear and disbelief. How could the sanctity of the very home of democracy be invaded by her own people? This was surreal.

Legislators being led down to hidden places of safety seemed like a scene from a movie. Some members of the mob called for killing our vice president amid vandalism and violence. A noose was hung near our Capitol. A guard was killed. A protester carrying a flag saying `Don’t tread on me’ was trampled to death by the violent crowd.

Our eyes have been glued to the news since then, our minds trying to absorb it. We’re all waiting to see what will happen next.

A chasm seems to have taken hold in America. Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative — our democracy has taken a blow.

The words of President Lincoln offer us some cautionary advice: ”A house divided against itself cannot stand.“