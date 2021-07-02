Ingram-Thurston: The excitement of July 4 is upon us

Fireworks are shown at the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce’s annual firework show. Los Banos Enterprise

The stage is set: The hot weather seems almost condensed into an emotional mist filled with eager anticipation.

It makes no difference if you are 2 years old or 90 — the child in us all has waited a long and difficult time to get to this place.

Waiting is hard for any of us, and this wait, because we never knew how long the wait would be, has seemed almost infinite.

But now the time has come. The sun has made its final bow. The sky is black as pitch. The legions of stars breakthrough to dazzle, and then, the first one appears overhead. A roaring, soaring, blast of bombastic light, with sparks of silver, blue, gold and red, reaching high, and then higher, into the July sky.

Together, a cry of ahhhs comes from the crowd as the action continues. The sky fills with one after the other, the elaborate festival of lights. We bend our necks as far back as we can, desperate to see every stream of color. We want to soak in every moment of this almost electric celebration of light and sound. At last, it is here.

It is the Fourth of July weekend and America can both sigh in relief and cheer in delight.

Looking back in history: It had been a long time coming. It had been a hard battle. They thought they would never see the end. But finally America could bid a not so fond farewell to Britain’s King George III when the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to his rule. Imagine the heady exaltation of that first July 4, 1776.

While in their wildest imaginations they could never have imagined the United States we now live in, they knew that this infant idea of Democracy was bound to be a winner. Like the raising and care of all children, our forefathers knew that there would be a high price tag to keeping their dream alive, but undaunted, they dedicated their blood, sweat and tears to our future.

A government of laws, not personality, of vision and freedom, and equality. It was not until 1938 that Congress changed Independence Day (July 4th) to a paid federal holiday, but the date has been honored since our birth.

“Hallowed be the day, Forever bright in memory In the heart of the Nation. Sing out to it, poets shout, celebrate in bonfires, Parade in triumphant assemblies.” The Washington Gazette, July 1855.

Los Banos has a rich history in celebrating our Nation’s birthday. I have many fond memories of past celebrations at the Fairgrounds amid the sound of music, laughter, and aromas of food booths. Our community became one big family. Heads turned to the sky to see the fireworks that topped the festivities.

Like many of you, I donated to the Chamber of Commerce Patriots club that helped augment the ever-rising cost of putting on the event. Hard times came, and financially the fireworks were tucked away into our history, waiting to be reborn.

Thanks to the passion of the Los Banos Downtown Association, under the direction of Sharon Silva and many, many generous donations that came forth from businesses and members of our community, and now, it is back!

The celebration will be held on July 3 at Henry Miller Plaza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks are to burst forth from 8:30 to 9:00 pm. There will be live music , children’s, games, food veneers, beer booths and just plain fun after our local Veterans do the flag ceremony.

This year the celebration seems to mark more than the celebration of our country’s birth. After being kept in lock down for almost a year and a half, June 15th’s lightning of restrictions has given us all a greater understanding of freedom and celebration.

We are learning that challenges and enemies can come in many disguises. We lost over half a million Americans to COVID along with many who became ill.

The financial cost was enormous. Our elective process was under fire as well and we survived a critical presidential race. But our process held strong, the sanctity of our nation came through, and we survived. There is a collective sigh across our country, and yes, we should celebrate that as well.

Pope Benedict once spoke of American pluralistic society and how all believers have found the freedom to worship in accordance with their conscience, saying, “Freedom is not only a gift, but also a summons to personal responsibility. Americans know this from experience- almost every town in this country has its monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom, both at home and abroad.”

So, on this 185th day of the year, let us sing out and rejoice together: Happy Birthday America! Let the fireworks begin!!!