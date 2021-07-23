Ingram-Thurston: The legacy women behind Soroptimist International of Los Banos

Diana Ingram-Thurston

Why do people volunteer?

June Erreca had the answer for why she gave so much of her time to our community and to her beloved Soroptimist: ”For the love of it.”

The Soroptimist Organization will be celebrating their 100th anniversary, and our chapter is celebrating its 60th next year. When Erreca was installed years ago to a charter of the worldwide organization for her fourth time, she laughed and dove right into her favorite group, becoming president four times. You could say it was her passion.

When Sherry Pearson was installed recently as president for her fourth time she used our mentor’s words as the evening’s theme as the club gathered at the Woolgrowers for a full evening of club history, successes, awards and goals for the future.

Pearson stated that her theme this year is “ Bright Past, Looking Forward.” Who are we? We are a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls access to education and training they need.”

Pearson continued to explain that Los Banos follows the four pillars recommended by Federation: Membership, Public Awareness, Program and Fundraising.

Some of their programs include the Dream It Be It Conference for local girls, career support with education and training in Live Your Dream.

While COVID did limit some activities, the group had Zoom meetings, and still held their annual See’s Candy fundraiser, helping them to provide three hard working women with monetary awards.

They also helped the homeless with hygiene bags in partnership with the Salvation Army. Watching Pearson’s speech, a sea of women’s faces paid rapt attention.

The faces included women who had been part of the Soroptimists for decades, others who are still toddlers in the group, a new member, yet-to-be installed later that evening, as well as prospective members, friends and District Board members.

In my mind I also saw the ghosts of women, charter members of nearly 60 years ago, remarkable women who broke the molds, and stood strong, making the future better for women and girls.

It was in 1962 and 23 trailblazing women had pulled together to charter Soroptimist International of Los Banos.

I was honored to know and learned to love and respect the `Grand 23’. Genevieve( Ginny) Cozzi with her beloved Tony opened the Los Banos Grocery and Meat Market in 1947.

Ginny was master of all clerking, stocking, assisting in meat cutting, janitor, wife and mother of Marlene and Tony. After working for 21 years at the Market, within the very week, Ginny started working for Los Banos Flower Shop, then later worked at Miano Elementary School as head cook.

And what a cook! I saw a jar of her famous spaghetti sauce go for $700 at a local auction, Pearl Degregori was a gem. Pearl and her husband Ernie opened their hardware store in 1944.

While working hard in a business that saw few women owned businesses. She was in a man’s world and held her own while raising three children who all became college graduates.

Pearl was the president elect in 1962 and was devoted to service in the organization. Pearl inspired many new, later members, including me. Sweet Rosamond Duran married Joe in 1944 and then opened Rosamund’s Beauty Studio for 43 years.

Charter member, Rosamund, was dedicated to Soroptimsts, helping to raise thousands of dollars for scholarships and other community service projects. Tiny in stature, Duran was huge in heart. My mentor, June Erreca saw a need in Los Banos, got the needed education and opened her successful Los Banos Flowers Shop in 1946.

Her son Emil now runs the popular local business. Words are too little to describe all she did for Soroptimist, Care About People, the Milliken Museum and numerous other groups. June is the person who brought me into Soroptimists all those years ago.. Mable Forte and her husband John owned a land leveling business in 1938.

Mable did all of the bookkeeping and office work while raising three children. Mable held most board positions for the club, was always active and hard working. Amelie (Benny) Silva was known by all as the manager of the Del Rio Theater, working there from 1939 until it closed in 1962.

Benny seems to have been president to every group in town. A devoted charter member she was energetic, enthused, and focused. Benny also had a sensational sense of humor. This charter member was honored as Woman of Distinction among her numerous local awards.

The other charter members included Isabel Affonso, Coffee Lane, Charlotte Bowles, Ackerman & Strouhal Office Manager, Betty Ellis, Ellis Studio, Velma Faria, Natalie’s & Velma’s Dress Shop, Veda Garton, Garton Tractor Co, Roberta Holstead, Holstead’s, Opal Henderson, Merced Sun-Star Circulation Manager, Margaret Knapp, Knapps Drive Inn, Evelyn Lassart, Evelyn’s Sweets, Peggy Likens, Knits and Gifts, Henrietta Orr, Orr’s Electric Supply, Evelyn Palermo , Evelyn’s Dress Shop, Mary Pereira, Sprouse-Reitz Manager, and Leone Solis, assistant manager of Credit Bureau of Merced County.

It would have been exciting to be there on June 16th in 1962 at the Soroptimist’s Club Charter Presentation Installation of Officers, held at the Floral Building at the Los Banos Fairgrounds

These women knew why they were forming this organization. They did it for the love of it. As a past two time president myself, I am proud to be but one of many who have helped, contributing to their significant history and a hopeful future, as we continue to work together for women and girls.