The people behind the success of OLF school in Los Banos

Our Lady of Fatima School in Los Banos

The school that set an example during the year of COVID has emerged even stronger.

Our Lady of Fatima School in Los Banos was among the first schools in Merced County to reopen in person (in early fall 2020).

OLF made it through the 2020-21 academic year without one case of a student testing positive for COVID, enabling the school to stay continuously open. And enrollments for this coming school year have increased over last year’s.

As opening day approaches on Aug. 16, the pre-K to eighth grade school continues to enroll new and returning students for 2021-22. Parents interested in finding out more about OLF can call the school anytime at (209) 826-2709.

Credit for OLF’s recent success should be given to the entire team of staff, students and parents who followed all protocols and persevered. Special credit should be given to Principal Karen Forte.

Karen, who had been a parent, volunteer and teacher at OLF for many years, agreed to take over as principal when the previous administrator suddenly and unexpectedly left the school in 2019.

Soon after she was named principal, Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer and immediately began an extended series of treatments.

Somehow, both she and the school survived — and thrived. Karen is now in remission and both she and the school are healthy. What contributed to the school’s success was Karen’s aptitude for administration.

Not everyone can be a principal, even the best teachers. To be an effective administrator, a person needs to feel personal and professional satisfaction from seeing others succeed, especially teachers. A principal doesn’t get the immediate and ongoing feedback from students that teachers get.

A principal also has to be willing and able to work with numbers, regulations, budgets, grants and the ultimate responsibility of “the buck stops here.” Many otherwise talented individuals have crumbled under those obligations and burdens. Karen didn’t crumble; instead, she enthusiastically accepted that challenge.

A good principal also must be a team leader developing cooperation and collaboration, especially among her staff and teachers. She needs to encourage and support; at the same time, she has to hold students and teachers accountable.

Karen has been able to do all of that. Moreover, she enjoys doing it. Most administrators I’ve known tell me they enjoy about 50% of their job and put up with the other 50%. Karen enjoys it all.

Forte, of course, does not want to take credit for OLF’s accomplishments. She always points to her staff and her teachers, beginning with her office manager, Caroline Cota. When OLF’s bookkeeper had to leave, for example, Caroline stepped up and worked with Karen to assume the bookkeeping tasks, besides continuing with other responsibilities.

Karen gives credit, first of all, to “the grace of God” and then to her teachers, including those who are returning this year: Kim Silva, Whitley Smith and Cheyenne Pinheiro (Pre-K), Briana Bertao (Kindergarten), Janet Silva (first grade), Maria Garcia (second grade), Karla de la Torre (fifth grade), Carolyn Kalisz (seventh grade) and Sheldon Laupua (eighth grade).

She is also looking forward to two new teachers joining her staff in the fall: Maria Parish, a resident of Los Banos who will be teaching fourth grade, and Jesse Rodriguez, a military veteran who will be teaching sixth grade, as well as science and P.E.

“Both of these teachers bring a great deal of life experience to the classroom,” Karen said, “which will help students relate what they are learning to real life.”

She also appreciates having Nicole Gallichio join the staff as the new volunteer school nurse. Gallichio will maintain student medical records to be sure that they are compliant with state requirements.

Forte is hoping the upcoming year will be less stressful, not only dealing with the pandemic but surviving financially. “Thank God,” Karen said, “we were able to get help from the government’s payroll protection plan, which enabled us to keep all of our staff and prevented layoffs.”

That support also enabled the school to buy I-pads and other technology, which opened new doors of online learning, especially when the school had to switch to all remote education beginning in March and continuing through September.

Karen is also applying for and utilizing whatever grants are available to her, including Emergency Assistance for Nonpublic Schools (EANS). “For the school to stay fiscally viable,” she said, “we need to make use of all resources we can.”

As has been the case ever since the school opened in 1950, the school depends on contributions to keep tuition reasonable while still meeting payroll and other expenses. This past year they received generous contributions from the OLF Parents Club, the Our Lady of Fatima Society, the Knights of Columbus and the Young Ladies Institute (YLI), as well as donations from individuals and families.

“The school and all the people and organizations that support it work hard to keep tuition down,” Karen said. “Many people are surprised to hear that tuition, spread out over 12 months, is only a little over $400 per month, which for a private school is remarkably low. And we also have a vibrant scholarship program for families who have financial need.”

“I wish that every parent who thought about sending their child to OLF would come in and talk with me,” Karen said. “I know many families in Los Banos want to send their children to a school which not only is academically rigorous but also incorporates Christian faith and values into the curriculum.”

Karen is willing to give parents of prospective students a tour of the campus anytime and to talk about opportunities children have in both academics and extra-curricular activities, including sports.

Anyone interested in learning more about OLF can go the school’s website (olfdof.org). “We’re fortunate,” Karen said, “to have an excellent person in Kristina Vaz, to design and maintain our web page, as well as coordinating communications and writing newsletters.”

Vaz is one of many staff members, besides teachers, who make important contributions to the success of the school. Karen also appreciates the support of the Diocese of Fresno Superintendent of Schools and St. Joseph’s parish, especially Father John Schmoll, the pastor, and Father Bonaventure Okoro, the parochial vicar.

“We need and appreciate all of their efforts,” Karen said. “It takes a strong team to make a school like Our Lady of Fatima successful.”

John Spevak wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. His email is john.spevak@gmail.com.