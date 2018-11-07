Water board’s concerns don’t include us

A farmer stands in the wings during a hearing conducted by the State Water Resources Control Board at the Merced Theatre in 2016. The board was supposed to vote on implementing its plan – which outraged residents of San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties – on Wednesday, but delayed it at the request of Gov. Jerry Brown and governor-elect Gavin Newsom. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com