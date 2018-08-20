Letters: Why some love Trump and why some despise him

We love it that Trump’s not normal
I would like all liberals to know why we conservatives support our President Trump. The Aug. 18 Sun-Star has the answer. On Page A1, “Atwater evidence storage room shut pending audit.” This is not a minor assertion. On Page 3, “Letter alleges drunken behavior at Lottery,” the on Aug. 11, “Secret DMV office near Capitol serves lawmakers, staff.” Imagine being a nurse at Mercy Medical Center and having a DMV office next door for hospital employees only. Wowee!
The jury is still out on many details of the Atwater matter; secrecy once again rules the day. However at the state level, who among us does not realize that these alleged perks at the and perks that we know about at the federal level are just the tip of the iceberg. We conservatives are totally fed up with all this unfair use of our taxes, by state and federal employees. The “normal” has got to change. And now you know why we support Trump
Karolyn Alvarez, Atwater
Trump’s deceit is on full display
Re “Trump’s tariffs are hurting our farmers” (Page 4A, Aug. 14): What’s worse? A fool or the followers of the fool? In this case, it is both. All along the freeway throughout the San Joaquin Valley there were signs in favor of Donald Trump for President. Vote for Trump, make America great again. Now tariffs are hurting farmers and consumers.
When Trump was elected president, I submitted a letter to the editor stating we will have a tumultuous four years. The art of the deal was, and is, deceit. Your article, “Trumps tariffs are hurting our farmers,” hopefully will educate many of his constituents. What we need is for America to get back on track. We need the Republican Party to stand up to Trump instead of being a bunch of sycophants surrounding the president.
David Rodriguez, Planada
Comments