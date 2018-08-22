Letters: Utilities cannot be let off the hook for wildfires they cause

Don’t let utilities off the hook
People on fixed incomes cannot afford to pay higher bills, but utility companies are basically asking for a blank check. The governor and state legislators need to hear from us that this is not acceptable and that utility companies must be held accountable for their actions.
Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers are working right now to pass Senate Bill 901 and Assembly Bill 33 – bills they say that will improve public safety and ensure accountability of utility companies when wildfires occur. Passing these bills would actually allow utilities to pass recovery costs to ratepayers, even when the utility company is at fault for a wildfire.
I am a senior (60-plus) and recently retired veterinarian who built a house and has lived in Mariposa County since 2006. During the last year, I know of at least 11 fires caused by PG&E – and there have been three fires within three miles of my residence. These were very concerning and the bills would emphasize recovery rather than prevention.
Ken Takeshita, Mariposa
Volunteer to help a child succeed
When a child starts school, it can be both exciting and scary. A new teacher, new subjects and perhaps new children to meet. Imagine what it’s like for children in foster care. The stress of always being in a new situation is challenging for youth in foster care.
It’s estimated foster children change schools at least twice a year, losing 4 to 6 months of academic progress with each move. This can cause them to fall behind, decreasing the chances they will graduate from high school. Only half of young people in foster care complete high school by age 18.
Thankfully, there are everyday citizens in our community who are helping keep foster children in the same school longer, helping them reach their potential, and giving them the attention they need and deserve.
Court Appointed Special Advocates work on behalf of children in foster care. Volunteers are involved in the child’s life and make recommendations to judges in the child’s best interests. This new school year consider becoming a CASA volunteer.
Mindy Broadly, Board Member, CASA of Merced County
