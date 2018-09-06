Continue to rage, California liberals

Pointless boycott, ridiculous rage
Re “Are we done boycotting In-N-Out yet?” (Page 9A, Sept. 1): Thanks for the commentary about the In-N-Out boycott. The description of California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman’s boycott has been all over Facebook. You described it as “one more idiotic distraction.”
Finally some truth in the media. You did everything except call him the “Idiot In Charge.” You also truthfully pointed out the donation to the Democratic Party by In-N-Out. The real truth, if it be printed, is Eric Bauman’s anger overrode common sense. That mindset is common with people on the loosing side of the 2016 presidential election. Then again, what else does the liberal party offer to us Trump cronies and the creeps at In-N-Out?
I keep a reminder on the dash of my commuter vehicle that reads “Anger is the wind that blows the light out of your mind.” We can truly hope that for the angry left, that between now and November the wind will continue to blow. With nothing else to offer, stay angry “Idiot In Charge.”
Clarence Souza Jr., Merced
