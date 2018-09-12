Taken from their homes, foster kids need a stable adult. You?

Foster kids need someone stable
A cornerstone of healthy development is stability. A child experiences safety and support knowing they will return to the same home every day, have the same routine, same friends and family to connect with and belong to.
Children in foster care lack this stability. Even when it is necessary to remove a child from their home, it is still traumatic and will impact them for the rest of their lives. The impact of disrupted attachment manifests in fear and panic at the time, and it can effect their mental, emotional and physical development long after removal. The longer a child remains in foster care, the greater the chance for negative social and emotional outcomes.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in foster care. They have a critical role in considering the social and emotional functioning of a child. They advocate for permanence, whether a return to the family, guardianship or adoption. They work to ensure the trauma of removal and instability of foster care both are minimized, and that children in foster care have all the resources needed to be healthy physically, mentally and emotionally. In Merced County, 147 CASA volunteers served 154 of children last year.
To learn more, contact 209 722-2272 or www.mercedCASA.org
Emily Haden, Merced
