Longer you wait to vaccinate, the more danger your child is in

During back-to-school season, our goal is to raise awareness among parents and health care providers in time for annual check-ups that it is possible to prevent cancer through the HPV vaccine. The American Cancer Society has officially launched Mission: HPV Cancer Free, a public health campaign to eliminate vaccine preventable HPV cancers, (cancer.org/dreambig).
The HPV vaccine prevents the infection that causes six types of cancer (cervical, vaginal, vulvar, throat, penile and anal). By working together to improve HPV vaccination rates to at least 80 percent by 2026, we can create the first generation that is free from HPV cancers.
HPV vaccination is expected to prevent 90 percent of HPV cancers when given before your child is exposed to the virus. The Society recommends HPV vaccines for boys and girls ages 11 or 12 years (2 doses, 6 to 12 months apart; or 3 doses within 8 months for ages 15 to 26). By vaccinating your child on time, you give them the best protection from HPV cancers, because prevention decreases the longer you wait to vaccinate.
Every year, more than 31,500 men and women are diagnosed with cancers caused by the HPV virus. Don’t let your child be one of them.
Donna Gavello, Mission Delivery, American Cancer Society
