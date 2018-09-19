Medical care in Merced? Forget the stories, it’s top-notch

Medical care in Merced first-rate
In 1956, when people learned we were moving Fresno to Merced, they told we were lucky because Merced had great doctors and a terrific hospital. We found that to be true then and it still is. Merced does have great doctors and our hospital is even better!
But too many in Merced hold a different opinion. When I mentioned I was having shoulder replacement surgery, the most common question was, “Where are you having it done?” –as in which city other than Merced. In almost every case, people were surprised that I elected to have surgery in Merced and that I was having Dr. Mario Sablan do it.
A big shout out to Mercy Medical Center for the great care and friendly, professional service from all those who helped me. Every aspect of service at Mercy was first rate. Dr. Sablan is highly trained, and I am grateful he is practicing in Merced. He has perfected his technique for shoulder surgery and is a great orthopedic surgeon.
Merced citizens need to rethink the attitude that one must leave town to receive good, even great, medical care. As in 1956, we need to re-establish the opinion that Merced has great doctors and a terrific hospital.
Lawrence B. Zuercher, Merced
Time’s up for Tom McClintock
I have lived in California’s 4th Congressional District for most of my life, and Jessica Morse is the right public servant to represent us in Congress. Jessica is fifth-generation California, and her family still operates a small mill on their original homestead outside Auburn. Jessica served 10 years under both parties and will continue her bipartisan approach, when elected, to improve our access to broadband, affordable healthcare, housing, vocational training and improved water infrastructure. She wants long-term, science-based forest management – including selective grazing and logging – to reduce fire risk and restore forest and watershed health.
I was a registered Republican for years, but our problems today will only be solved by a candidate willing to reach across the aisle. Tom McClintock has had a decade to do so but has consistently failed. He voted against both Detwiler fire relief and funding for fire suppression; then he voted for a tax bill that exploded the deficit. Don’t let a “D” or “R” be the determining factor! Vote for Jessica Morse for her ideas and commitment to listening to us in CA-4.
Amy Weigel, Oakhurst
Comments