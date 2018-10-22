Letters to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

Shelton best choice in District 6
As a Merced District 6 resident, I am casting my vote for Delray Shelton. When you think of the people you want the decisions of our town to be in the hands of, everything Delray embodies is that. Delray’s credentials as a dedicated public servant have been evident.
Having known him many years, I have found him to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent man. He is capable and willing to listen to all sides of an issue. It is people like Delray, with the level of commitment and love for Merced, that will continue to allow our town to flourish and grow economically and aesthetically. He is transparent, forward thinking and able to be a voice for the people. His ability he has to build relationships and make individuals of all ages feel valued, heard and connected is to be admired.
If you’re talking about youth, plan to be there awhile, it sets his heart on fire. He will continue to serve the community with the same passion he exhibits in all his endeavors. Join me, Nov. 6 by casting a vote for Delray Shelton, District 6 City Council.
Samantha Freitas, Merced
Vote for Cates, but most of all, vote
Signs are up all over Los Banos trying to persuade people how to vote. I live in District 3, and even though both candidates for city council are nice, personable men, I urge you to vote for John Cates. John has been constantly active in a wide range of community projects since moving here almost three decades ago. He is chairman of the planning commission, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and on the board of the Los Banos Arts Council.
John knows how it feels to be a transplant, a commuter, a community member and a family man whose wife has taught in Los Banos Schools for over 25 years. John is thoughtful, a measured thinker and a good listener. I have known John Cates for 28 years and I feel passionately that he is the right man to be on the council. I hope you will vote for John Cates, but most of all I hope you will all come out and use the power of your vote.
Diana Ingram Thurston, Los Banos
