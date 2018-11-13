Letters to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 15

He’s irritated with Santa’s early arrival
While driving by the so-called mall last night, I noticed something that should, and probably does, bother several people. The “mall” was advertising that Santa will arrive on Nov. 17. Can we please at least celebrate Thanksgiving before you start bombarding us with this? What message are you sending to our kids (and adults) when you minimize Thanksgiving? Why not just have the Jolly old guy arrive on July 1st so that the 4th of July can just be a passing thought as well? I, for one, will never be parking my car in the “mall” parking lot again.
Ken Thompson, Winton
We had help with a great parade
Westside Elementary School and Los Banos Elementary School thank the Los Banos Veterans Color Guard, Los Banos police department, Los Banos fire department, Downtown Merchants, our Parent Club and the Los Banos High School marching band for their participation and cooperation in our downtown Halloween Parade. We could not have accomplished this successful event without each of them. We, as a community, are creating wonderful memories for our students. Thank you for coming together for our kids.
Joe McColloch, Principal Westside Elementary School and Renee Leonard, Principal Los Banos Elementary School
