Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Old Castle AFB – what a waste!
Castle AFB closed in 1995, leaving behind 850 like-new dormitory rooms and 300 apartments for visiting officers. This housing should be sold to a quality developer and turned into a Premier Senior Living Community. The dorms near the south entrance could become a beautiful hotel or motel.
There are approximately 1,700 acres of undeveloped land at Castle. This should be divided into a subdivision offering homes and hangars for airplanes, a golf course and a shopping center. A private taxi strip could connect these hangars to the end of the runway. We should sell this land to a qualified developer who can make this happen.
The Commerce Center Website has pictures of 13 available buildings. These are not the only vacant buildings on the former base, and they are not the best of the vacant buildings. The pictures are poor quality, there is only one picture of each building and no pictures taken indoors. The only information provided is square footage and the year the building was built. This is a pathetic marketing effort. We need better pictures, better information and a multiple listing realtor.
We need to list all vacant buildings, not just a few of them. Wood frame buildings can be sold in place or moved.
Robert Burgess, Merced
