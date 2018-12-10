Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

Using tear gas was wrong and unnecessary
Throughout history, change has been made through peaceful protests, bringing people together toward a common goal. Some of the most remarkable protests, like the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 and the Women’s Suffrage Parade in 1913, taught us that if we wish to see change we must come together peacefully to create change.
How can we peacefully protest when police and government administrations allow tear gas to be used on innocent people? The 1st Amendment allows us the right to peacefully assemble and petition the government. As a UC Merced student who is constantly reminded by the United States that we are “the future,” how can we change the future when our rights are being violated?
Many UC students and students across America were upset by the use of tear gas on a crowd seeking asylum at the border with Mexico. Tear gas has been shown especially in young children to cause physical injuries, permanent disabilities and sometimes even death. I’m appalled the Trump administration responded by praising the Border Patrol for its “accepted use of nonlethal force.” The Trump administration violated basic human rights; it’s time to stop the lies and take responsibility for your actions.
Yahaira Carrillo, Atwater
Comments