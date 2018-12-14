Letter to the Editor, Jan. 8, 2019 | Help on the way in Alzheimer’s fight

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 16 million Alzheimer’s caregivers. As an Alzheimer’s ambassador, it is my honor to represent them.
Congress just passed the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act with strong bipartisan support. I want to thank Rep. Jim Costa for championing this meaningful legislation. The BOLD Act will allow effective Alzheimer’s public health interventions to be implemented across the country. As a rural community, Merced County stands a good chance at getting some of the funding!
We look forward to Rep. Costa’s continued support on implementation of the BOLD Act.
Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease, which is why Congress must remain committed to action on this devastating condition. Passage of the BOLD Act underscores how elected officials are working together to address Alzheimer’s as a public health crisis.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s and I was her caregiver, so I am doing all I can to work with our elected officials on issues regarding Alzheimer’s. To learn more about Alzheimer’s and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.
Kathy Foster, Ambassador and Volunteer, Alzheimer’s Association
Comments