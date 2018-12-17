Letters to the Editor, Jan. 15, 2019 | Giving away the north bank of the Rio Grande

Wall gives away American terriorty
I called Rep. Will Hurd’s office this morning, a Republican whose Texas district runs 800 miles along the Rio Grande River from El Paso to San Antonio and an opponent of President Trump’s wall. The receptionist was startled when I told him a wall along the Rio Grande will essentially cede the north bank to Mexico and keep Americans away from the river, an idea that wasn’t in their wheelhouse but one that should alarm every American.
I suppose the entrance to Big Bend National Park will become a border crossing. We should never cede our sovereign soil to a foreign power.
Keith A. Ensminger, Merced
Change a life, be a CASA volunteer
As we look forward to a new year, many of us will think about what we can do to make our corner of the world a better place. We at CASA of Merced County hear from our volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates that their work with foster youth is by far the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of their lives.
In Merced, approximately 500 children and teens live in the foster care system, having been taken from their homes due to abuse, abandonment or neglect. We at CASA train and support volunteers, then match them with a foster child. The CASA volunteer advocates in the child’s best interests, and ensure his or her needs are met. In a life full of uncertainty and change, a CASA volunteer is often the only consistent, caring adult in a foster child’s life.
We encourage you to make a difference that could last a lifetime: Become a CASA volunteer for an abused or neglected child. Average volunteer service is 10-20 hours a month. You can make an impact in our community – and on a child’s life – as a CASA volunteer.
Bette Woolstenhulme, Merced
