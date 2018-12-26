Letter to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2019 | Less is more during Atwater council meetings

Changes in Atwater all for the better
There’s a new “sheriff” in town. Paul Creighton, the new elected mayor of Atwater, has quickly put his stamp on city council meetings and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Creighton assigned new council seating arrangements to make it easier for officials to communicate with each other. He declared that speakers will be limited 3 minutes during public comments to express their opinions, instead of the 5 minutes in the past. Experience has shown, most speakers are able to express their thoughts in 3 minutes and that longer time leads only to repetition.
Unfortunately, a small group of angry speakers have coordinated their remarks to attack city officials. Even so, Mayor Creighton has affirmed the right of all to express their opinions. Those rights will respected, regardless of the fairness or legitimacy of comments; malcontents and provocateurs will still get to spout negativity. However, their claim to fame is now limited to 3 minutes.
Fred Warchol, Atwater
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments