Letter to the Editor, Jan. 19, 2019 | The real ‘crisis’ is that leaders act like babies

Dangerous tantrum from Baby Donnie
Our foolish and reckless President and his minions – Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Kirstjen Nielsen – deserve our scorn. Yes, we have a crisis – that our government has been willingly shut down by President Trump just to create leverage for his border wall. He’s acting like a spoiled child throwing a tantrum.
This behavior has worked for him all his life. He lies about the facts, exaggerating the need for what he wants. He proves every day what a poor negotiator he is. He needs to learn the real “art of the deal.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives have done their jobs, passing bills to reopen the government. The Senate’s job is to bring those bills to the floor for discussion and a vote. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t allow even that. Let the Senate vote, and if senators approve a bill (as they did in December), send it back to President Trump for approval or veto.
Both parties have given Trump a face-saving way out of his self-inflicted box. Separate the border issues from funding government. It’s not only the 800,000 federal workers being affected, it’s their families and their communities being hurt as federal agencies cease to function. When will Trump become a president for all the people, not just radical Republicans?
Mary Atkinson, Merced
