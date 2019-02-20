Letters to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2019 | He was talking about ‘campaign trail,’ nothing else

Many trails can lead to a smear
Re “Ridicule, the last nail in a culture’s coffin” (Page 5B, Feb. 16): I hate to see such political bias from one of your writers, Leonard Pitts. I agreed with a lot of his article, but didn’t like that he tried to turn President Trump’s, use of “Campaign Trail” into an Anti-native Indian thing. I’m sure Pitts has heard the term “campaign TRAIL” before, and it has never had anything to do with Indians. Shame on him for trying to make something out of nothing.
Mark Theofanides, Merced
Crazy liberals will ruin America
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez publicly says she is going to “f---” up Donald Trump. A real class act. Then there is Ilhan Omar, shooting off her mouth. No respect for themselves or the office they hold. I wasn’t a real big fan of President Obama. Yet he was my President, and you respect the man and the office. Like it or not.
This disrespectful “showboating” by these women and men makes all Americans look bad. But don’t talk bad about these two, because they are women and a different nationality. If you do you are a “racist,” according to the liberals.
How sad this country has become such a place of hatred. People say they “hate” Trump. Hate, really? I hate child molesters, rapists and murderers. Not politicians.
I just pray there is still a United States of America, like the America I got to grow up in, for my children and grandchildren. Because if we keep going the direction for socialism, no borders, free money if you don’t work, etc., the future of this country is doomed.
Samuel H. Newnam,
Modesto
