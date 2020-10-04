Letters to the Editor Supporting Belloumini for mayor: Letters to the editor, Oct. 4, 2020

Belloumini has best experience for mayor

I encourage Merced voters to support Michael Belluomini for Merced mayor.

Michael’s education including a master’s in city planning, along with his extensive experience in working with city, county and state governmental organizations, make him exceptionally qualified to serve as mayor.

Michael was a Peace Corp volunteer working in village planning, served as the Community Development Director for the city of Tracy, was a senior planner for Merced County, served as facilities director for the Merced Union HS District, where he planned and provided oversight for over $225 million in construction projects, and served five years as a Merced city councilman.

Michael has a plan and the commitment to bring jobs to Merced, improve parks and recreational programs for youth, aid the homeless, make more housing available, improve safety, and enhance the city overall through a connection with UC Merced. Moreover, Michael has a heart and love for the community. Michael is a 40-year resident of Merced, married 36 years to a Merced native, raised children in Merced and serves in leadership roles in several local service organization including his church.

Being retired, Michael has the time and desire to devote full-time to serving as mayor. Michael listens, does his homework, is always well prepared, can develop a plan, is ready to recommend what is best for the city and see his plan through to completion.

As Michael’s immediate supervisor for 12 years I found his work ethic, honesty and integrity to be of the highest level.

A vote for Michael Belluomini is the right choice for the City of Merced.

Terry Silva, Atwater (now retired deputy superintendent of Merced Union High School District)

Personifies slogan of ‘listen, plan, act’

We are both retired educators who raised our two children while working 30-plus-year careers in Merced. During the last 10-12 years we have come to know and admire Michael Belluomini as a friend, cook, gardener, and singer. Over the period of our friendship we have also seen that Michael is devoted to community service. We have seen that Michael lives up to his campaign slogan, “Listen, Plan, Act.”

Why do we think you should vote for Michael Belluomini?

He is committed to Merced’s success: He has lived and worked in Merced for 40 years while raising his family. During this time he has been steadily active in his church, community service club, and has served a term on the Merced City Council.

In our experience Michael personifies his slogan. He asks questions and listens to understand and evaluate others’ input. He applies his education and experience to develop realistic and practical plans. He acts by proposing changes in policy, ordinances, or financial systems that could accomplish the intended goals. Finally, he provides timely, periodic follow-up information on the status of proposals.

Please vote in November. When you vote, we urge you vote for Michael Belluomini for mayor of Merced.