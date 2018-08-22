New member wins CVSBC championship at Brentwood

Wallace’s Rick Padilla joined the senior club on Saturday and later that afternoon he won the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club championship.
The senior club had 71 men and women rolling last Saturday at Harvest Bowl in Brentwood on Saturday.
Padilla qualified in first with a 1,016, John Bera from Antioch in second with 980. In a tie for third was Jim Robeson from Tracy and Merced's John Krone with a 956. Robeson defeated Krone in a roll-off 258 to 226.
In the championship match Robeson rolled a 214 and Padilla rolled a 228 to take the crown.
Minda Krone finished in 11th for $70 and from Los Banos, Diane Erreca finished in 17th for $40. Mike Coe of Merced finished ninth for $80.
The win for Padilla was worth $205, Robeson $175, and Krone $145.
The club welcomed five new members raising their membership up to 274. On the schedule will be a singles event held at McHenry Bowl in Modesto on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.
YOSEMITE SENIORS RECAP
Bellevue Bowlers held their own in the 50 and over 9-pin no-tap at Yosemite Lanes last Friday as Linda Roach took first place in the overall women’s series. Roach recorded highest score in the third game and posted the third best score in the second of three games.
LaDonna Stone rolled the top score in the second game and the second best score in the third game.
Snelling's Frank Gasper placed second in the men's first game pot and took third overall in the men's high series.
Up next for the area no-tappers will be the Summer's End No-Tap tournament at McHenry Bowl this Friday starting at 1 p.m. The bowl has a pot-luck lunch starting at noon with bowler sign-ups at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $16.
HIGH ROLLERS
Ed "Slick" Huddleston 277, Danny Robert 193, Mike Robb 226, Jeff Stout 245, Adam Farris 234, Bob Jeppesen 190, Bill Rife 186, Jan Moore 191, John Krone 196, J.D. Larson 200, Travis Colby 189, Jeff Beck 150, Gregg Bennett 256, Travis Colby 189, Sean Kucius 226, Tim Porter 191, and Margaret Herzog 168.
TIN PIN FUN CENTER IN TURLOCK
The complete parking lot at the Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock has been paved, and it is a big lot. The front and sides of the center has had windows installed. The day I drove by, there must have been at least 12 utility trucks small and large parked on the curb in front of the center working.
HAUGEN CAPTURES THE PBA50 PLAYER OF YEAR
Michael Haugen Jr. has sealed up the 2018 PBA50 Player of the Year award. He totaled 28,500 points to out distance Norm Duke (20,014), Ron Mohr (19,721), and Walter Ray Williams Jr. (19,027) from contention.
I know that our area bowlers remember Haugen rolling at Yosemite Lanes this year in the Vanessa Brown Homes Pro-am and the West/Northwest PBA regional. A group from Bellevue rolled with Haugen last year.
BELLEVUE BOWLS FREE GAMES END FRIDAY
Don't forget that all Bellevue Bowlers can still bowl two free game until Saturday, Aug. 25 until 5 p.m. Your league play will be starting soon, so now is the time to practice. Don't forget that there is still time to sign-up for league play for this coming fall/winter leagues. Sign-ups sheets are posed at Bellevue Bowl right now.
Don Surdich is a Sun-Star correspondent and can be reached at 209-777-1111 or via e-mail at desurdich@aol.com.
