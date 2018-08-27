Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll for Week 2

Its’ your chance again to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.
Fans can vote as many times as they want for their choice. Voting will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of the fan vote will be announced on Thursday evening.
August 27, 2018 03:45 PM
Its’ your chance again to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.
Fans can vote as many times as they want for their choice. Voting will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of the fan vote will be announced on Thursday evening.
Comments