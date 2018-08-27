Merced senior Xavier Stewart (2) turns up the field to score a touchdown after making a catch during a game against Gregori at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The Bears beat the Jaguars 41-22.
Merced senior Xavier Stewart (2) turns up the field to score a touchdown after making a catch during a game against Gregori at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The Bears beat the Jaguars 41-22. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Xavier Stewart (2) turns up the field to score a touchdown after making a catch during a game against Gregori at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The Bears beat the Jaguars 41-22. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Sports

Sun-Star Football Player of the Week Poll for Week 2

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

August 27, 2018 03:45 PM

Its’ your chance again to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Football Player of the Week.

Fans can vote as many times as they want for their choice. Voting will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner of the fan vote will be announced on Thursday evening.

Related stories from Merced Sun-Star

  Comments  