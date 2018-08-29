‘I think this team can do amazing things.’ Martin, Helms becoming leaders for Gauchos.

Paige Martin and Robin Helms take the letter ‘C’ next to their name on the El Capitan volleyball roster very seriously. It signifies they’ve been selected as team captains.

Martin is a four-year varsity player. She was also a captain last year, but admittedly deferred to then four-year senior Makenzie Webber as the vocal leader.

“I’m asking her to be the leader we need her to be,” said El Capitan coach Chela Moreno. “She’s a senior this year and we need her to play all around the court. I realize we’re asking a lot from her, but we need her to be the player that helps pick everyone else up.”

Martin and Helms took the lead in the Gauchos’ 25-21, 27-25, 25-14 win over Atwater on Wednesday night in the Central California Conference opener for both teams at the Stable Center.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

El Capitan seniors Robin Helms (9) and Mikayla Kaufhardt (2) high-five during a match against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 3-0. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A subplot for Wednesday’s match was the return of Nicole Mendoza to El Capitan. Mendoza took over the Atwater volleyball program this year after serving as an assistant for Moreno 4 years.

Many of the El Capitan players hugged Mendoza as they were being introduced before the match.

“It was weird, very weird being back, but neat at the same time,” Mendoza said.

Atwater head coach Nicole Mendoza cheers on the players during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 3-0. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The win improved the Gauchos record to 4-0 overall.

Martin, who is one of the Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Week nominees in an online poll, turned in a strong all-around performance with 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Helms chipped in with 10 kills and two blocks.

“I think we’re capable of taking it all the way,” Helms said. “I think this team can do amazing things. Right now we’re only scratching the surface.”

Martin and Helms will often meet before practices to discuss what they need to do as leaders to help the team that day. Is there a player that needs encouragement? Is the team lacking energy or focus?





Martin and Helms want to make sure they are on the same page to do what they can to help the team.

El Capitan juniors Allyson Saelee (10) and Yatzary Lua (7) attempt to block an Atwater spike during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 3-0. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

“They’ll go off in a corner and talk,” Moreno said.

“I’ve been on the varsity for four years,” Martin said. “I’ve always been the youngest player. This year I need to step up and be a leader for this team. I want to make sure we’re doing what we need. This team has a lot of characters. We have a lot of fun. Robin and I want to make sure we’re giving the leadership this team needs.”

Martin spent a lot of time playing libero last year. This year she’s much more involved in the offense.

“She’s become this all-around player,” Helms said. “Some games last year she played libero. This year she’s a player that we don’t want to come off the court.”

Atwater senior Lexi Valencia (1) screams as she celebrates a Falcons point with teammates during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 3-0. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Helms is the Gauchos big hitter in the middle. At 6-foot-1 she’s in there to control the net. She’s a third-year varsity player who El Capitan can count on for big points.

When things got shaky against the Falcons (1-2 overall), Gauchos setter Natalie Collins (35 assists) looked for Martin or Helms.

Cassidy Kingston led the Falcons with 13 digs and Megan Escobar finished with 11 assists.

El Capitan has hopes of cotending for a CCC championship.

“We really want to take league,” Martin said. “That’s our top goal. We know Buhach Colony is going to be tough competition. We’re going to have to go head to head with them.”

Buhach Colony 3, Central Valley 0 in Atwater - Miranda Baptista paced the Thunder with 34 assists and two blocks as BC opened CCC play with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 win over the Hawks.

Cameron Gray added 14 kills and 11 digs and Morgan Johnson served up five aces for the Thunder.

Le Grand 3, Tranquillity 0 in Tranquillity - Alexa Ultreras recorded nine kills and six digs to lead the Bulldogs to a road win. Alexis Aguallo added eight aces for Le Grand (2-3).

Girls Water Polo

Ceres 11, Golden Valley 10 in Ceres - The Cougars dropped to 0-2 on the season despite Libby Hamilton’s five goals and 13 steals. Gabby Sequin also scored twice and assisted on two others.

Boys Water Polo

Golden Valley 7, Ceres 4 in Ceres - Mateo Tangaan scored four times and Juan Medina turned away 10 shots in the cage as the Cougars defeated the Bulldogs. Lucca Lorenzi and Julio Falconi both recorded five steals.