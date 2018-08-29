Rowen, Ney-Halloran win annual ‘Behind the Curtain’ tournament

A total of 48 men and women bowlers were competing in the annual Behind the Curtain no-tap tournament at Bellevue Bowl hosted by the Merced/Atwater, Women's 500 Club last Sunday afternoon.
The two-division tournament had 31 women and 17 men roll. The prize fund paid the top six women and the top three men.
A new bowler to the area won the women’s division. Heather Ney-Halloran rolled an 865 to take home first place and $96 . Finishing in second place was Sylvia Giordano with an 820 for $80. LaDonna Stone took third place with a 784 for $68. Placing fourth was Yolanda Wash (778, $60), fifth was Linda “Rocket” Roach (769, $52) and sixth was Stephanie Thompson (752, $44).
The men's division had Ed Rowen rolling an 886 series for first place and winning $92. Jerry McMillian finished with an 853 for $72, and in third was Edward Olivarez ll with an 849 for $55.
Checks should be mailed in a few weeks to all the winners. The club thanks all the area bowlers who rolled in the curtain
ATWATER TRIO SNAGS MCHENRY BOWL SWISS TOURNAMENT
The trio team of Corey Phillips, Sean Kucius, and Ron Gonzales traveled to Modesto and won the handicap division of the annual Little Swiss tournament held at McHenry Bowl last Sunday.
Phillips, Kucius, and Gonzales rolled a 3,753 to win their division. They were rolling against some tough teams from Modesto and the Stockton area. Each came home with $200 in their pockets. Good bowling guys.
HIGH ROLLERS
Chas Jolly 196, Jeremy Hill 186, Jerry Mason 181, Trevor Phillips 214, Verna Fellows 198, Ernie Pinheiro 199, Corie Baranski 168, George Souza 185, Alex Nunes 247/666, Jerry Hill 258/628, Bryan Rivas 247/644, and Jeff Stout 269/696.
SUMMERS END NO-TAP RESULTS AT MCHENRY
The following Bellevue Bowlers won a few bucks at McHenry Bowl's monthly senior no-tap last Friday afternoon. Minda Krone rolled a 299 in the women's first high game pot for fourth place. Ed "Slick" Huddleston shot a 278 in the men's second game for fourth place.
Charli McMillian in their third women's high game rolled a 300 game for second place. Her hubby, Jerry McMillian, rolled a 310 in the third men's high game for second place.
Kim Heller from Gustine rolled a 285 to take fourth place in the women's third high game pot.
In the overall men's series Huddleston finished in fifth place with an 813, he was the only bowler winning in the overall series for men and women.
Up next will be the league play for the no-tappers and following that will be McHenry Bowl's regular senior no-tap on Friday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.
