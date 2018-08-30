The El Capitan Gauchos take the field prior to a game against Merced at Stadium ’76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 56-14.
All the votes are in. The Sun-Star Football Player of the Week poll winner is ...

By Shawn Jansen

August 30, 2018 05:09 PM

Voting went back and forth hours leading up to the final votes for the Merced Sun-Star Player of the Week for the second week of the season.

Gustine running back Bryan Garbez had led for most of the first three days after voting started on Monday afternoon. The Reds senior rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-18 win over Linden.

However, Hilmar’s Isaac Sharp made a late comeback and took the lead in the poll on Thursday afternoon. Sharp scored four touchdowns in the Yellowjackets’ 41-9 win over Los Banos.

The Gustine faithful finished strong and Garbez won going away. The Reds senior received 50 percent of the vote with over 23,921 votes submitted. Garbez finished with 12,104 votes.

Over 8,100 votes came in for Sharp as the Hilmar senior finished with 34 percent of the vote.

Gustine and Hilmar will square off on Friday night with Garbez and Sharp taking center stage.

Atwater’s Charles Jackson finished third with almost 3,000 votes.

Merced’s Xavier Stewart and Golden Valley’s Etrell Bowers were the other two nominees.

Each week during the football season the Merced Sun-Star will nominate players for the online Player of the Week Poll.

